Upgrade Your Grilled Cheese With One Sweet And Spicy Addition

Everyone has their own opinions on what makes the best grilled cheese. Some say it's the bread, the cheese type, or specific condiments that make an ideal sandwich. However, sometimes, thinking outside of the box is the perfect tip for making the best grilled cheese. Hot honey is a unique item you should add to your grocery list for a serious sandwich upgrade. Hot honey is a well-deserved obsession for many because it's spicy and sweet, creating a mouthwatering finish. Hot honey pairs well with various foods, but cheese is a favorable sidekick.

You can make your own upgraded grilled cheese masterpiece with hot honey in a few ways. One option is to drizzle the hot honey inside your sandwich before cooking, so it melts into the cheese and infuses the flavors. Another option is drizzling the hot honey on top of the cooked sandwich. Or, if you're a little apprehensive about pouring hot honey on your grilled cheese, pour yourself a side as a dip, so you can control the amount you get on every bite.