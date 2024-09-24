Upgrade Your Grilled Cheese With One Sweet And Spicy Addition
Everyone has their own opinions on what makes the best grilled cheese. Some say it's the bread, the cheese type, or specific condiments that make an ideal sandwich. However, sometimes, thinking outside of the box is the perfect tip for making the best grilled cheese. Hot honey is a unique item you should add to your grocery list for a serious sandwich upgrade. Hot honey is a well-deserved obsession for many because it's spicy and sweet, creating a mouthwatering finish. Hot honey pairs well with various foods, but cheese is a favorable sidekick.
You can make your own upgraded grilled cheese masterpiece with hot honey in a few ways. One option is to drizzle the hot honey inside your sandwich before cooking, so it melts into the cheese and infuses the flavors. Another option is drizzling the hot honey on top of the cooked sandwich. Or, if you're a little apprehensive about pouring hot honey on your grilled cheese, pour yourself a side as a dip, so you can control the amount you get on every bite.
More ways to upgrade your grilled cheese
Instead of simply drizzling hot honey into your sandwich, pair it with other ingredients to take your grilled cheese over the top. For example, stir some chili-infused honey into grilled cheese's best friend, tomato soup. Dunking your sandwich's glorious cheesiness into a sweet, spicy, and savory tomato soup is bound to make a delicious bite. Another notable pairing is adding a slice of tomato drizzled with hot honey. This tomato-honey pairing works because the hot honey enhances the umami flavor and natural sweetness in the tomato while adding a dash of heat. This will make a juicy, sweet, and tangy experience bursting with umami goodness.
Construct your sandwich with apple slices, cheddar cheese, and hot honey for crunchiness and sweet heat — apple and cheddar are a match made in sandwich heaven, after all. Cheddar cheese's saltiness and nuttiness complement the apples and hot honey, bringing out the subtle sweet undertones throughout the sandwich. Add strips of bacon or bacon jam to your grilled cheese for salty, smoky, and savory flavors, which all pack a striking punch to the tastebuds with a drizzle of that spicy honey on top.