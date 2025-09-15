The One Food Ree Drummond Avoids Cooking At All Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Self-proclaimed "accidental country girl" Ree Drummond is a master at cooking Southern comfort food dishes. The Food Network star's repertoire of down-home recipes runs the gamut from braised short ribs with collard greens to creamy, cheesy grits and old-fashioned chicken stew. But even though she enjoys churning up all the frontier classics and other types of cuisines, Drummond admits there's one food she's not particularly fond of making: bread.

This may come as quite a surprise to anyone who's ever waded through The Pioneer Woman's torrent of delicious-looking, homemade bread recipes, which includes a selection of country-approved staples like rustic bread, mystery rolls, and garlic butter bath biscuits. But, upon closer inspection, it appears many of her other recipes actually call for ready-made loaves and slices — no all-purpose flour, yeast, or mixing required.

Take, for example, her brown butter and sage pull-apart bread, which sounds like a degree in pastry arts would be required just to bake it. It's actually made with frozen dinner rolls. Her garlic pinwheels? Made with Pillsbury crescent dough. And her cheesy breadsticks? It uses a pre-made French loaf. According to Drummond, in all of these cases, store-bought bread will do just fine. And the reason why is probably not what you expect. In the Oklahoma-based chef's own words, she's simply bad at making bread from scratch.