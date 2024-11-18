Effortlessly Upgrade Frozen Dinner Rolls With One Herby Addition

While it would be nice to make everything on your dinner table from scratch, most of us don't have time for full-on homesteading. Thankfully, there are products like frozen dinner rolls to fill the gap. These days, there are tons of great options that can fool even the most discerning bread lover into thinking you spent the afternoon kneading and shaping dough. But if you really want to impress your guests with the bread basket, break out the store-bought pesto. This herby addition will effortlessly elevate any frozen roll, and with an extra sprinkle of cheese, you're practically reaching restaurant-level territory.

It might be a meme these days, but Ina Garten is completely serious when she utters her signature catchphrase, "store-bought is fine," especially for items like frozen bread. Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is also a big fan, as most yeasty bread doughs are made with similar ingredients and last a long time in the freezer. This makes them a blank slate for whatever toppings and spreads you'd like to add. You don't need to bake frozen rolls with pesto any longer than the package instructions; just smear a bit of the basil-based condiment on each bun before they go in the oven, and you'll have the whole house smelling like an Italian trattoria in no time.