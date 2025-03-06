The Mistake You're Probably Making With Your Homemade Banana Bread

When you've got a bunch of bananas that are looking a little over the hill, what better way to use them up than in a delicious banana bread recipe? But among the common banana bread mistakes you might unknowingly be making in your homemade efforts, there's one simple mixing misstep that ruins quick breads every time.

This pro tip comes from Nicole Johnson, owner, writer, and recipe developer at Or Whatever You Do. Johnson shared that overmixing your banana bread batter is an oft-committed baking sin that leads to undesirable results rather than the soft, light goodness you're aiming for. "Structurally, overmixing causes more development of gluten in the dough," she explained. "This produces a denser loaf that's less tender. With banana bread, especially, you want it to be delicate, tender, and soft."

In your efforts to avoid overmixing, you also don't want to undermix your batter. So, how can you strike the right balance for a well-blended mix? Johnson had some wisdom to share on that as well. "Banana bread batter is pretty forgiving because it is so loose," she explained. "Just mix until all of the dry ingredients are wet, and you're pretty safe."