How To Replicate The Crust And Crumb Of Artisan Bread At Home

Crusty and chewy all at once, artisan bread has a delicious flavor and a gorgeous crumb –- perfect for eating all on its own, spread with butter, or as part of a dish like a delicious homemade bruschetta — think of a rustic but quintessential sourdough farm loaf. There are a few characteristics that define this aspirational loaf, and a litany of tips and tricks that people swear by to achieve the best bread possible (Julia Child liked to smack her bread dough, for example).

To find out more, Food Republic asked Sheena Otto, resident baker of Brooklyn's Park Slope farmers market. Artisan bread, technically speaking, doesn't have a set definition (as the name tells us — it's all about the "artisan" who makes it, not the bread itself), but Otto gave us her take: "When people think of artisan bread, I think they are referring to crusty sourdough loaves of bread," she stated. "The ingredients are usually whole and organic (whole grains, organic flour, sea salt) and naturally leavened (with sourdough instead of conventional yeast)."

And to make that crusty bread at home? "Home bakers can replicate the signature crust and crumb in two ways," Otto told us. The first is with a Dutch oven, and the second involves a baking stone.