The Key To Successful Bread Making Is Patience

While baking your own bread is incredibly satisfying, it can be daunting for beginners. There are so many different steps to follow, it's time-consuming, and it can take several attempts to get it right. To find out if it's possible to simplify or speed up the bread-making process, Food Republic consulted chef and cookbook author Jake Cohen for some expert advice.

Unfortunately, there are no quick shortcuts, according to Cohen, whose new TV series "Jake Makes It Easy" premieres on Monday, October 28, 2024, as part of A+E Networks' Home.Made.Nation on FYI. "The number one ingredient missing from most kitchens is patience," the chef explained. "There is no get rich quick scheme for bread baking!" However, there are some tips that can help you get the best results every time — and this starts with being precise about the ingredients and the method.

Using too much flour is a mistake that can make homemade bread fall apart, so the right amount is crucial. "Use a scale for consistency and accuracy in measuring flour," advised Cohen. Don't be tempted to use cups to measure, as the volume can vary depending on how densely the flour is packed and how it is scooped. Measuring by weight is the only way to guarantee you're getting the exact amount you need. And if you really want a bakery-worthy result, try toasting the flour for a richer, nuttier flavor.