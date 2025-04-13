How Ree Drummond Turns Store-Bought Biscuits Into A Dinner Delight With 2 Extra Ingredients

Are you looking to make rolls for dinner but want something that's both tasty and easy? Well, all you need is a can of biscuits (two if you'd like to double the recipe), some blue cheese, and a stick of butter (two if you're doubling the batch), to make some amazing tiny dinner rolls. Anyone who has watched the Food Network knows that the one food Ree Drummond avoids cooking at all costs is homemade bread. However, she's fond of taking store-bought doughs and turning them into something spectacular.

Apparently, that talent is something the star inherited from her mother. One day, as Drummond was flipping through the pages of her mother's Recipe Binder she found a yellowed slip of paper. On it was a handwritten recipe for something called "Mystery Rolls" — a creative way of dressing up a plain can of biscuits.

This recipe is so easy, and you don't need fancy biscuits. Whatever brand is on sale at your local grocery store will work. Simply melt butter and blue cheese together on a sheet pan. Open the can, and cut each biscuit into four pieces. Mix the dough, the melted butter, and the cheese together on the tray, and pop the biscuits into the oven until browned.