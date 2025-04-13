How Ree Drummond Turns Store-Bought Biscuits Into A Dinner Delight With 2 Extra Ingredients
Are you looking to make rolls for dinner but want something that's both tasty and easy? Well, all you need is a can of biscuits (two if you'd like to double the recipe), some blue cheese, and a stick of butter (two if you're doubling the batch), to make some amazing tiny dinner rolls. Anyone who has watched the Food Network knows that the one food Ree Drummond avoids cooking at all costs is homemade bread. However, she's fond of taking store-bought doughs and turning them into something spectacular.
Apparently, that talent is something the star inherited from her mother. One day, as Drummond was flipping through the pages of her mother's Recipe Binder she found a yellowed slip of paper. On it was a handwritten recipe for something called "Mystery Rolls" — a creative way of dressing up a plain can of biscuits.
This recipe is so easy, and you don't need fancy biscuits. Whatever brand is on sale at your local grocery store will work. Simply melt butter and blue cheese together on a sheet pan. Open the can, and cut each biscuit into four pieces. Mix the dough, the melted butter, and the cheese together on the tray, and pop the biscuits into the oven until browned.
Turning plain biscuits into cheesy rolls
When your tiny rolls are done, coat the biscuit bits with any leftover butter and cheese. You can store them in a freezer storage bag or airtight container to use later. The biscuits make a great quickie snack or can be used as flavorful croutons in a salad. Ree Drummond's mystery rolls would also make a tasty addition to your favorite soup. Fancy tomato soup? Replace the blue cheese with cheddar to complement the tang. Is New England clam chowder on the menu? Mix in crushed garlic and bacon bits with the finished biscuits. What about potato soup? Use sharp cheddar and minced chives.
What if you're not a fan of blue cheese but cheddar feels a bit plain? Great alternatives for this pungent fromage include feta or goat's cheese. Want a slightly stronger taste? Try adding a dollop of pesto to the cheese and butter. Or maybe roll the finished product in grated parmesan for a double dose of flavor.