Starbucks Is Adding A New Sweet And Buttery Drink To Its 2024 Fall Menu

If you're not feeling the autumnal vibes yet, that's about to change with the latest addition to Starbucks' new fall 2024 menu. The lineup of pecan crunch beverages hits U.S. stores on September 19 for a limited time only. The drinks were created by Starbucks' lead beverage developer, Patrick Penny, inspired by his grandmother's homemade pecan pie, and are sure to spark joy. Available hot or iced, the nondairy drinks are made with oat milk — and since the brand of oat milk Starbucks uses is a special barista formula — each sip is lusciously creamy.

Cozy up to a cup of comfort with the new Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte. In this warm drink, the perfect blend of smooth Starbucks Blonde Espresso and velvety oat milk meets the fall flavors of nutty pecan, rich brown butter, and baking spices evocative of the holidays. A sweet and savory pecan crunch topping finishes things off. The Iced Pecan Crunch Oatmilk latte is made with the same nutty and buttery flavors, but this chilled version also gets a dollop of nondairy vanilla sweet cream cold foam.

As the transition into fall at Starbucks kicks into full gear, customize any classic beverage into a pie-tastic treat with salted pecan cream foam (dairy and nondairy available). It's made with pecan syrup and a touch of salt that will perk up any of your favorite drinks. It sounds like a dreamy add-in for a Starbucks pumpkin spice hot chocolate.