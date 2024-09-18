Starbucks Is Adding A New Sweet And Buttery Drink To Its 2024 Fall Menu
If you're not feeling the autumnal vibes yet, that's about to change with the latest addition to Starbucks' new fall 2024 menu. The lineup of pecan crunch beverages hits U.S. stores on September 19 for a limited time only. The drinks were created by Starbucks' lead beverage developer, Patrick Penny, inspired by his grandmother's homemade pecan pie, and are sure to spark joy. Available hot or iced, the nondairy drinks are made with oat milk — and since the brand of oat milk Starbucks uses is a special barista formula — each sip is lusciously creamy.
Cozy up to a cup of comfort with the new Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte. In this warm drink, the perfect blend of smooth Starbucks Blonde Espresso and velvety oat milk meets the fall flavors of nutty pecan, rich brown butter, and baking spices evocative of the holidays. A sweet and savory pecan crunch topping finishes things off. The Iced Pecan Crunch Oatmilk latte is made with the same nutty and buttery flavors, but this chilled version also gets a dollop of nondairy vanilla sweet cream cold foam.
As the transition into fall at Starbucks kicks into full gear, customize any classic beverage into a pie-tastic treat with salted pecan cream foam (dairy and nondairy available). It's made with pecan syrup and a touch of salt that will perk up any of your favorite drinks. It sounds like a dreamy add-in for a Starbucks pumpkin spice hot chocolate.
How to be one of the first to try Starbucks' pecan crunch
Delta SkyMiles members who happen to be traveling through either Seattle-Tacoma International Airport or New York's LaGuardia Airport on September 18 are among the lucky few to try the new pecan crunch drinks a day early. Thanks to Starbucks' and Delta's partnership, pop-up tasting events will be set up at those two airports to give the two brands' loyalty program members the opportunity to taste the new fall flavors before anyone else, along with chances to earn more rewards. If you're not already planning on flying through those airports that day, you'll just need to hold on for one more day until the drinks will be available nationwide.
Starbucks Rewards members can also take advantage of even more benefits through the month of September. These include earning triple stars on Tuesdays — and on Saturdays, you can get two drinks for $10, or four drinks for $20. If you're not a member yet, you can sign up on the company's website or app, which will grant you a free drink (worth up to $8) with a qualifying purchase for the first week. You can also get discounts by bringing in a clean, reusable cup, including any of the new Starbucks spooky Halloween cups and tumblers. Non-members will save 10 cents per order while members will also earn 25 stars.