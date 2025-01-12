The Ultimate Ranking Of Popular Breakfast Sausage Brands

Breakfast sausage makes the perfect accompaniment to any brunch you're whipping up. The only trouble is that there are so many breakfast sausages, it's hard to know which will impress your guests and which brand might leave you with a whole pile of cold, untouched sausage. I set out to find you the answer and take one decision off your planning plate while pulling your favorite brunch recipes.

I sampled as many breakfast sausage brands as I could get my hands on, ranking them according to flavor, texture, and ingredients. When possible, I opted for already cooked sausages, but there were a few brands with no such option. In those cases, I purchased what was available to me, cooking them according to the package instructions.

While many of the sausages I found were pork based, others had some turkey, chicken, or even veggie substitutes. No matter the make up, I aimed to find sausages with an enjoyable texture and flavor with ingredients that weren't overly weighed down by additives.