17 Old-School Cooking Hacks That Are Nearly Forgotten

There's a reason so much of social media is devoted to cooking hacks. Everyone and their mother — or grandmother — has a few nifty tricks that make cooking a little easier or more interesting. But with so much guidance out there, it's inevitable that some excellent kitchen hacks get lost in the shuffle over time due to changing tastes and information overload.

Sometimes, looking to the past is the answer. Leafing through cookbooks and listening to the advice of grandparents can provide a wealth of old-school culinary knowledge and no shortage of hacks that save time and improve your cooking. These tricks offer up ways to store you food for longer, imbue your dishes with bolder and more enchanting flavors, or simply make your life easier when throwing together a quick weeknight dinner. Like many cooking hacks, they might require some extra care and attention to get right, but you surely won't argue with the tasty results.