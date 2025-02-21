Keep That Leftover Block Of Cheese Fresh With A Stick Of Butter

While plenty of cheeses benefit from a bit of aging, that doesn't mean you can leave the cut edge of yours open to the air of your fridge. Oxidation and fungal spores may ruin its flavor, drying it out or developing some unsightly mold. Luckily, you probably already have the solution on hand: butter.

Much like the creative uses for leftover butter wrappers, the stick itself can be used outside of cooking. By smearing a square of room temperature butter over the cut edge of cheese, you're essentially sealing the vulnerable portion off from the air. Remember, butter is usually about 80% fat, so it has a similar effect to coating a pan with oil to prevent oxidation (rust). Butter is especially great for this since it's also a dairy product, and its natural flavors won't overtly interfere with the taste of most cheeses.

You'll still need to seal your cheese in wax paper, a zip-top bag, or an airtight container to maximize its shelf life, but this simple trick is both easy and delicious. After all, who doesn't love a bit of butter with certain cheeses? While it may not be useful for crumbled cheese like feta or exceptionally soft varieties with no rind like goat cheese, there are plenty of common types that can benefit from a smear of preserving butter.