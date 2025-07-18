The Simple Flour Hack For Extra Crispy Bacon

Let's face it: Certain foods shine at specific textures. Whether it's overly mushy vegetables or stale, rock-hard bread, some consistencies are worth deliberately avoiding. And when it comes to bacon, sogginess is a common pitfall. For most of us, the magic's in the crispiness.

To really ensure the meat's nice and crackly, rely on a simple flour hack. Delicately dust the bacon with all-purpose flour, then bake it on a sheet pan until crunchy and delicious. And if you let the flour settle into the strips overnight, feel free to cook it in a skillet the next morning, too.

No matter how you cook bacon, moderation is key with the flour. Too much can lead to burnt bits or a strangely doughy texture. The flour works by absorbing some of the bacon's excess fat while also accelerating cooking processes like the Maillard reaction. Thanks to bacon's naturally moist composition, dryness isn't a risk — only delectable crispiness awaits.