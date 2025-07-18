The Simple Flour Hack For Extra Crispy Bacon
Let's face it: Certain foods shine at specific textures. Whether it's overly mushy vegetables or stale, rock-hard bread, some consistencies are worth deliberately avoiding. And when it comes to bacon, sogginess is a common pitfall. For most of us, the magic's in the crispiness.
To really ensure the meat's nice and crackly, rely on a simple flour hack. Delicately dust the bacon with all-purpose flour, then bake it on a sheet pan until crunchy and delicious. And if you let the flour settle into the strips overnight, feel free to cook it in a skillet the next morning, too.
No matter how you cook bacon, moderation is key with the flour. Too much can lead to burnt bits or a strangely doughy texture. The flour works by absorbing some of the bacon's excess fat while also accelerating cooking processes like the Maillard reaction. Thanks to bacon's naturally moist composition, dryness isn't a risk — only delectable crispiness awaits.
Make sure to use the correct bacon and flour
To make the most of the technique, use one of the best-ranked bacon brands; bland and overly stringy varieties won't magically improve with this method. Any cut of bacon technically works, but extra-thick varieties won't yield a cracker-like crunch. So reach for a package of your favorite thin-sliced bacon for optimal effect.
Next, consider the flour you use. All-purpose is a common choice and reliably achieves the desired texture. However, you can also turn to gluten-free options like cornstarch or rice flour, which still produce a satisfying crisp. And while white flour doesn't impact the bacon's flavor, whole wheat or rye flours will subtly alter the meat's taste. So feel free to incorporate the technique into recipes like a three-ingredient bacon praline, or use it in classics like a Caprese-inspired BLT sandwich, salads, alongside eggs, and more. It's still good old bacon — just with an upgraded crunch.