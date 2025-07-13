Take Boxed Cake Mix From Dry To Delicious With One Everyday Condiment

Boxed cake mix is both convenient and delicious — provided you're using one of the Food Republic-approved mixes and not one of the entries that fell near the bottom of the list. However, a bad mix is still easier than making one from scratch, particularly if your baking skills are in development. That's because even a bad, dry mix can be made over with one everyday condiment that you likely have in your fridge right now — mayonnaise. And according to our expert, David Davidov, recipe developer and creator of The Cooking Foodie, "Mayonnaise might seem like an odd addition to cake, but it's actually rooted in solid baking science."

Davidov told Food Republic that when stripped down to its ingredients, mayonnaise consists of just oil, egg yolks, and sometimes a little bit of vinegar or lemon juice — all of which make up a from-scratch cake. "When you mix mayo into boxed cake batter," he said, "you're essentially enriching it with extra fat and emulsifiers."

The fat, Davidov explained, gives the cake a more tender crumb and moister texture, while the egg yolks, in their role as emulsifiers, help the water and fat to stick together, giving the batter improved stability. The result, he continued, is a cake that resists drying out better. Meanwhile, the acidity from the vinegar or lemon juice also works to balance against sweetness, while subtly enriching chocolate notes in darker cakes.