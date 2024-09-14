The Sweet Addition That Helps Roasted Vegetables Caramelize Quicker

Want to know the one easy trick that helps roasted vegetables caramelize even better? Add a little sugar. Just add a dash or two prior to cooking, and your vegetables will come out of the oven lightly browned and tasting slightly nutty and mildly sweet. It's a little known secret to add depth of flavor with very minimal effort.

Vegetables already have natural sugar content, so they will always caramelize to some degree on their own when you roast them. However, adding some sugary goodness increases the potential for the process and deepens the flavors. It also helps them cook faster and more evenly. Texturally, caramelizing results in delightfully crisp edges that brown without burning. Cooking with sugar changes the taste as well, taking things beyond being simply sweet. Instead, a richer flavor will develop, with layers of mildly candied, butterlike toastiness.

For the best results, roast vegetables like squash, raw zucchini, broccoli, or cauliflower quickly at a high, dry heat of 500 degrees Fahrenheit. They'll come out browned and crispy in under 10 minutes.