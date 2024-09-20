Better Buttercream Frosting Starts With Sweetened Condensed Milk

When it comes to baking a great cake, what really separates the cream of the crop is often, well, the cream. Specifically, buttercream. Perfecting that most iconic of frostings is a common struggle for at-home bakers. Traditional American buttercream, while a solid option that works well for decorating, does have its flaws. It's incredibly sweet — which, for some, is exactly why they love it — but it can become overpowering (and often means that even eating a whole slice of cake can be a struggle). It also has a tendency to turn out grainy, and as anyone who's ever made it can attest to, the sheer amount of powdered sugar involved can get messy very quickly.

Enter Russian buttercream. As it turns out, your new go-to frosting recipe actually doesn't call for powdered sugar at all. Instead, the secret to this specific buttercream is sweetened condensed milk. The best part? It only calls for two ingredients — the other being butter. It's extremely easy to make and, because it's an emulsion-based frosting, it's very stable, so it won't ruin your make-ahead desserts! Of all the surprising ways to use sweetened condensed milk, this might be the best.

What's most important is the consistency of the butter. Let it come to room temperature before you use it, then whip it for at least five minutes until it's aerated and pale in color. After that, just mix in the condensed milk and voila! Perfect frosting in five minutes.