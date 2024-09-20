Better Buttercream Frosting Starts With Sweetened Condensed Milk
When it comes to baking a great cake, what really separates the cream of the crop is often, well, the cream. Specifically, buttercream. Perfecting that most iconic of frostings is a common struggle for at-home bakers. Traditional American buttercream, while a solid option that works well for decorating, does have its flaws. It's incredibly sweet — which, for some, is exactly why they love it — but it can become overpowering (and often means that even eating a whole slice of cake can be a struggle). It also has a tendency to turn out grainy, and as anyone who's ever made it can attest to, the sheer amount of powdered sugar involved can get messy very quickly.
Enter Russian buttercream. As it turns out, your new go-to frosting recipe actually doesn't call for powdered sugar at all. Instead, the secret to this specific buttercream is sweetened condensed milk. The best part? It only calls for two ingredients — the other being butter. It's extremely easy to make and, because it's an emulsion-based frosting, it's very stable, so it won't ruin your make-ahead desserts! Of all the surprising ways to use sweetened condensed milk, this might be the best.
What's most important is the consistency of the butter. Let it come to room temperature before you use it, then whip it for at least five minutes until it's aerated and pale in color. After that, just mix in the condensed milk and voila! Perfect frosting in five minutes.
Russian buttercream opens up a world of possibilities
Russian buttercream is a great option for beginners and pros alike, and its stability makes it an excellent jumping-off point for culinary experimentation. Once you have the recipe down, try adding in unique flavors. Some coffee makes for a delicious frosting, which pairs perfectly with a sweet, aromatic cardamom cake. Folding in melted chocolate would also create a truly luxurious topping for the ultimate chocolate cake. This is a very rich frosting, so why not balance that out with some acidity and whip in lemon juice to top a lemon pound cake?
To let the natural warm, milky flavor of the condensed milk really shine, add a pinch of salt — it'll balance everything out, temper the sweetness a little, and bring out the nuttiness in the butter, too. If you really want to take things to the next level, try cooking your condensed milk. Simmering the unopened can in water for a few hours can turn it into a delectable, caramel-like dulce de leche, really intensifying all those flavors.
Russian buttercream is a very forgiving frosting, and because there's no additional sugar, you won't run the risk of it becoming grainy. It pipes well and holds its shape, making it a great choice for decorating. And because condensed milk is less prone to spoiling as quickly as cream, you can frost your cakes well ahead of time. Just make sure to refrigerate them if you make them more than a day in advance.