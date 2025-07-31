Review: Dunkin's New Refreshers Are Sweeter Than The Summer Heat
According to the chain's famous catchphrase, America runs on Dunkin', and this summer, it might be fair to say that Dunkin' runs on Refreshers. The chain released Sabrina Carpenter's Strawberry Daydream Refresher a few weeks ago, and now, two more have dropped: the Blueberry Breeze Refresher the Golden Hour Refresher. The names alone don't exactly reveal a ton, but they certainly piqued my curiosity, and Dunkin' has created enough bangers over the years to justify giving its new releases a proper taste.
So, in the interest of the summer beverage-guzzling public, I headed over to Dunkin' to get to the bottom of these colorful drinks. The word "refresher" already implies that these bevs should be a perfect reprieve on a hot summer day, and I had to see if they would live up to the moniker. So, is it worth rushing out to try them as quickly as I did, or should you skate through summer without giving these drinks a second thought?
Price and availability
Both the Blueberry Breeze and Golden Hour Refreshers are available at Dunkin' locations now. If you download the app, you can also opt to customize them. For example, the Blueberry Breeze Refresher can be made with either a lemonade or green tea base. You can also turn it into a sparkling drink with soda water. If the app isn't in your future, that's okay, too — you can order both of the new Refreshers at any location, no customizations needed.
A medium-sized Blueberry Breeze Refresher costs $3.09 plus tax. A medium-sized Golden Hour Refresher costs a bit more — $3.89 plus tax. I managed to secure both for $7.76 when it was all said and done. However, if you are a Dunkin' Rewards member, you can snag any medium Refresher for just $3 until August 19th. That's not a huge discount, but hey, every penny counts.
Nutritional info
People often enjoy decadent drinks from places like Dunkin' without giving nutritional information a second thought. While this serves many of us well, it doesn't hurt to know what you're getting into, especially if you plan on adding a new drink to your frequent rotation.
A medium Blueberry Breeze Refresher contains 130 calories along with 15 grams of sodium, 28 grams of sugar, 32 grams of carbs, 30 grams of potassium, 10 grams of calcium, and (surprisingly) 1 gram of protein. Regardless of what those details mean to you, of the two new drinks, it is the low-calorie, low-carb, low-sugar option.
As for the Golden Hour Refresher, a medium-sized one contains 240 calories, almost double compared to the Blueberry Breeze. It also features 20 grams of sodium, 59 grams of carbs, 56 grams of sugar, 10 grams of potassium, and 20 grams of calcium.
Golden Hour Refresher taste test
Aptly named, the Golden Hour Refresher at Dunkin' does, in fact, look like the horizon at golden hour. It's fiery orange and bright enough to catch the eye. How does it achieve the vibrant hue? Well, it starts with a base of sweet and tart lemonade. Then, flavors of mango, pineapple, strawberry, and dragon fruit are added. When I first read the description, I thought, "Ooh, I'm going to like that!" Sadly, that fleeting thought is where the fun stopped for me.
After I acquired my Golden Hour Refresher and gave it a few sips, I noticed the mango and strawberry flavors stood out the most. The pineapple and dragon fruit are there, too, but they just don't shine through as well. That's fine and all, but unfortunately, it makes the drink way too cloying. Yes, it's also fruity, but the saccharine flavor overtook the tropical elements, and all I was left with was a heavy dose of sugar. It's a bummer, too, because I tend to like tropical fruit flavors. This one missed the mark for me, by a lot. I know the recipe says sweet and tart lemonade creates the base, but I think I'd like it a whole lot more if it were just tart. Next!
Blueberry Breeze Refresher taste test
Dunkin' describes the Blueberry Breeze Refresher as "a crisp, blueberry flavored sip inspired by breezy coastal vibes," and you know what? They aren't wrong. It is crisp, refreshing, and it has all the blueberry flavor you could hope for. No one could call this drink bland.
The Blueberry Breeze Refresher can be made with either a lemonade or green tea base (the Dunkin' employee will ask which you prefer when you order). I opted for green tea, and after tasting the overly sweet lemonade-based Golden Hour Refresher, I was glad I did. The green tea tasted amazing paired with the potent blueberry flavor. It was still sweet, but not overwhelmingly so — exactly the kind of drink you can keep coming back to for casual sips. It was almost like a blueberry green tea smoothie, but much lighter and so delicious.
I'll be honest: I'm a tea drinker anyway, so the herbal flavor of the green tea is definitely my style. However, even if you aren't, the layered flavors are tasty and refreshing enough to make most people a fan. Plus, it comes with a small dose of caffeine. Based on the overall flavor, there's nothing to imply it wouldn't be just as good with a lemonade base, but I'll take the tea — which is less sweet — and a dose of caffeine over that any day.
Final thoughts
Dunkin's new Refreshers may not be caffeine powerhouses like the new Ice-Cream Inspired Frozen Coffees on the Dunkin' summer 2025 menu, but they are undoubtedly refreshing. You don't need to worry about adding syrup flavors, either — these work as ordered. Well, at least one of them does. I'm not typically a fan of sweet drinks, so while the Golden Hour Refresher gave me plenty of strong summer vibes, it wasn't for me. I could see it helping you beat the heat or satisfying a sweet tooth, but I'll be passing on it from here on out.
The Blueberry Breeze Refresher was my clear favorite of the two new drinks. The blended tea and blueberry flavor was delicious, and the lower calorie count never hurts, either. Additionally, my family lives in Maine, so I'm partial to blueberries (if you know, you know). Overall, it's a solid addition to the menu, even for a limited time. Unique beverage releases are basically part of Dunkin's business model at this point, and there's not a whole lot novel or astonishing about this release. Still, it's nice try at least one that I could see layering into my regular drink lineup (and one that might work a little better with a splash of Malibu by the pool).