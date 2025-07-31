Review: Dunkin's New Refreshers Are Sweeter Than The Summer Heat

According to the chain's famous catchphrase, America runs on Dunkin', and this summer, it might be fair to say that Dunkin' runs on Refreshers. The chain released Sabrina Carpenter's Strawberry Daydream Refresher a few weeks ago, and now, two more have dropped: the Blueberry Breeze Refresher the Golden Hour Refresher. The names alone don't exactly reveal a ton, but they certainly piqued my curiosity, and Dunkin' has created enough bangers over the years to justify giving its new releases a proper taste.

So, in the interest of the summer beverage-guzzling public, I headed over to Dunkin' to get to the bottom of these colorful drinks. The word "refresher" already implies that these bevs should be a perfect reprieve on a hot summer day, and I had to see if they would live up to the moniker. So, is it worth rushing out to try them as quickly as I did, or should you skate through summer without giving these drinks a second thought?