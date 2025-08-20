Dunkin's 2025 Fall Menu Includes A New Cereal Latte
Dunkin's menu already has enough variety to satisfy everyone from ice cream lovers to Sabrina Carpenter fans. Still, the company never sits idle and plans to roll out a dizzying variety of new products and familiar favorites starting on August 20, 2025 to celebrate the autumn season.
At the top of the list of incoming items? Dunkin's new Cereal N' Milk Latte, which lets you get all your sweet breakfast flavors in one cup, adding some espresso and cereal milk to its standard iced latte recipe.
Of course, no fall would be complete without a bit of pumpkin in the mix, and Dunkin' loyalists will be happy to hear that the Pumpkin Spiced Signature Latte, hot and cold, pumpkin donuts and Munchkins, and the pumpkin muffin are all coming back to the menu. Being added to the menu is an Iced Pumpkin Loaf, a sweet slice of crumbly pastry topped with a decadent icing.
The success of Dunkin's Sabrina Strawberry Daydream Refresher has also led to new items. In addition to Dunkin' extending the run of the strawberry drink into fall, it is also adding mango and mixed berry flavors.
Though with all these new drinks and treats, you may want something a little more substantial. Well, don't worry, because Dunkin's all-day $6 Meal Deal is back this fall, featuring a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, hashbrowns, and 14-ounce hot or 24-ounce iced coffee.
More new and returning Dunkin' fall menu foods
If you've grown to love Dunkin's Chipotle Hash Brown Wake Up Wrap, Ham & Swiss Croissant Stuffers, and Braided Apple Pie, you know the business takes its food just as seriously as its coffee. Whether you're looking for a bit of sweetness or savoriness in your morning, Dunkin's got you covered this fall with these returning offerings.
As for the additional new food, the Kreme Delight Donut is a yeasty treat layered with chocolate icing and filled with a sweet, airy creme. Though Dunkin' is a master of both cake and yeast donuts, this one in particular is a fluffy, sugary addition to its lineup that may dethrone its more traditional recipes.
If you crave a little heartiness in the morning, Dunkin's new Chipotle Loaded Hash Browns are the choice for you. Between the caffeine in your coffee and the pepper in these potatoes, you've got one energetic wake-up call waiting for you at your local store.
Looking to straddle the line between sweet and savory? The maple sugar bacon is here for you. Whether you take your bacon neat or want it in a wrap or croissant sandwich, it pairs perfectly with everything else on Dunkin's menu, from melted cheese and egg to a blueberry donut. With so many new and returning favorites, Dunkin' continues to diversify its menu to meet the demands of a breakfast-hungry populace this fall.