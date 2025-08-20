Dunkin's 2025 Fall Menu Includes A New Cereal Latte

Dunkin's menu already has enough variety to satisfy everyone from ice cream lovers to Sabrina Carpenter fans. Still, the company never sits idle and plans to roll out a dizzying variety of new products and familiar favorites starting on August 20, 2025 to celebrate the autumn season.

At the top of the list of incoming items? Dunkin's new Cereal N' Milk Latte, which lets you get all your sweet breakfast flavors in one cup, adding some espresso and cereal milk to its standard iced latte recipe.

Of course, no fall would be complete without a bit of pumpkin in the mix, and Dunkin' loyalists will be happy to hear that the Pumpkin Spiced Signature Latte, hot and cold, pumpkin donuts and Munchkins, and the pumpkin muffin are all coming back to the menu. Being added to the menu is an Iced Pumpkin Loaf, a sweet slice of crumbly pastry topped with a decadent icing.

The success of Dunkin's Sabrina Strawberry Daydream Refresher has also led to new items. In addition to Dunkin' extending the run of the strawberry drink into fall, it is also adding mango and mixed berry flavors.

Though with all these new drinks and treats, you may want something a little more substantial. Well, don't worry, because Dunkin's all-day $6 Meal Deal is back this fall, featuring a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, hashbrowns, and 14-ounce hot or 24-ounce iced coffee.