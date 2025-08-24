The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Your State
While we all love a good chain restaurant, some of the country's best food isn't found in places with hundreds of locations or national ad campaigns. Instead, it's often served behind the doors of more modest-looking buildings, with handwritten menus, neon signs, or names you might not recognize unless you're a local. These hole-in-the-wall spots may not look like much, but oftentimes you can step inside and find dishes rich with flavor and history.
That's why we set out on a mission to identify the very best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every U.S. state. While we couldn't hit the road and try them all for ourselves, we relied on a mix of public opinion, notable food awards, local and national press, and TV features to make our selections. With so many amazing local restaurants to choose from, narrowing down the pool to 50 wasn't easy. From century-old diners to restaurants just starting out, this list truly takes us coast to coast. Did you favorite local eatery make the cut?
Alabama: Bama Bucks in Sardis City
Located in Sardis City, a small town in Alabama with a little over 1,800 residents, this one-of-a-kind eatery is both a steakhouse and an exotic animal park. From wild game to bison burgers to elk steak, Bama Bucks is a standout because of its adventurous menu. Unsurprisingly, several locals have taken to social media to point to the restaurant as one you just can't miss when making the trip to Alabama.
(256) 281-9234
292 Bryant Rd, Sardis City, AL 35956
Alaska: Lucky Wishbone in Anchorage
With its aviation-themed decor, Lucky Wishbone is a fan favorite not only thanks to its food (which includes burgers and pan-fried chicken) but also for the way it's able to showcase Anchorage. The beloved restaurant has been deemed iconic by many Reddit users. And it's not just the public who loves this little spot. The family-owned restaurant also received a James Beard Award in early 2025.
(907) 272-3454
1033 E 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Harvey's Wineburger in Phoenix
Harvey's Wineburger has a reputation for stellar burgers, making it a favorite among Phoenix residents. The late-night dining spot has been around since the 1950s and has reviewers praising it for whipping up unforgettable food with an array of beverages, such as rare bourbons and unique shooters. Some even go as far as to claim that Harvey's Wineburger serves some of the best burgers they've ever had. Talk about high praise.
(602) 248-9950
4812 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Arkansas: Craig's Bar-B-Q in DeValls Bluff
While Arkansas residents have no shortage of options on the local barbecue scene, Craig's Bar-B-Q stands out for more than just its delicious food. Founded in 1947, this barbecue joint boasts a rich history and tradition. The DeValls Bluff restaurant is built on old family recipes passed down through three generations. Known for its pork sandwiches and signature sauce, Craig's is considered by many to offer the best barbecue in Arkansas.
Craig's Bar-B-Q
(870) 998-2616
15 W Walnut St, De Valls Bluff, AR 72041
California: La Taqueria in San Francisco
Located in San Francisco, La Taqueria is another recipient of a James Beard Award. Known for its burritos, the counter service Mexican restaurant is a fan favorite among the public, having received an abundance of praise for its burritos — particularly its Carne Asada Super Burrito — since it first opened in the city's Mission District in 1973.
(415) 285-7117
2889 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Colorado: Shish Kabob Grill in Denver
Founded in 2004, Shish Kabob Grill is a family-owned Mediterranean spot in Denver. Praised for its hummus and kebabs, the local gem has earned a place in the hearts of many locals over the years. Building on its restaurant success, Shish Kabob Grill recently decided to enter the retail world with the new brand Sahtain!, which will be bring the restaurant's signature dips to local stores starting in 2026. In other words, restaurant-quality hummus is about to become just one grocery trip away for Denver residents.
(303) 837-8800
1503 Grant St, Denver, CO 80203
Connecticut: Dew Drop Inn in Derby
If you're a fan of chicken wings, this one's for you. Located in Derby, the Dew Drop Inn opened in 1966 and has earned a glowing reputation for its wings, burgers, and drinks in the years since. Although it may be located in one of the state's smaller cities, the Dew Drop Inn has been declared the best wing spot in Connecticut by several publications. But if you're under 21 years old, be warned — the establishment has a pretty strict dining policy, with underage customers only allowed to dine until 8 p.m. and required to dine with a parent or guardian.
(203) 735-7757
25 North Ave, Derby, CT 06418
Delaware: The Chicken House in Newark
With a slew of positive reviews on Reddit, The Chicken House is a clear Delaware favorite. The Newark-based Peruvian spot has left customers dreaming about its chicken, with many convinced they won't be able to find better Peruvian food anywhere else. Let's just say that skipping out on this unassuming restaurant and its most popular dishes, such as Papa a la Huancaina and Saltado de Pollo, might leave you with deep regrets.
(302) 737-2426
1224 Capitol Trl, Newark, DE 19711
Florida: West Tampa Sandwich Shop in Tampa
If you're on the hunt for the best Cuban sandwich the U.S. has to offer, this next hole-in-the-wall spot is for you. West Tampa Sandwich Shop is a favorite not only among Tampa locals but Oval Office alumni. Back in 2012, President Barack Obama stopped by to grab one of the restaurant's iconic Cubans with honeyed bread. Whether the sandwich became one of President Obama's new favorite foods isn't totally clear. But, either way, that certainly is a stamp of honor very few sandwich shops can claim.
westtampasandwichshoprestaurant.com
(813) 873-7104
3904 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33607
Georgia: Hankook Taqueria in Atlanta
While Georgia is home to many promising hole-in-the-wall restaurants, one in particular has built quite a bit of a buzz. The restaurant in question? Hankook Taqueria. The Korean-Mexican fusion spot is a favorite among Atlanta diners and among the press, too. With an array of burritos, tacos, and bowls infused with Korean flavors, Hankook Taqueria has been featured on the likes of the Food Network and the Travel Channel in the past.
(404) 352-8881
1341 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Hawaii: Helena's Hawaiian Food in Honolulu
Helena's Hawaiian Food has been serving up Hawaiian cuisine — such as kalua pork, haupia, and lomi salmon — since 1946. Founded by Helen Chock, the Honolulu restaurant has earned recognition from locals for serving truly authentic dishes. It was even recognized nationally in 2000 when it received the Regional Classic Award from the James Beard Foundation.
(808) 845-8044
1240 N School St, Honolulu, HI 96817
Idaho: The Chef's Hut Restaurant in Boise
Considering itself one of Boise's best-kept secrets, The Chef's Hut Restaurant specializes in hearty comfort food for both breakfast and lunch. While it's received praise as a hole-in-the-wall joint with an all-around impressive menu, customers can't stop raving about its eggs Benedict, coconut French toast, and crispy hash browns, not to mention its renowned cinnamon rolls.
(208) 376-3125
164 S Cole Rd, Boise, ID 83709
Illinois: Lem's Bar-B-Q in Chicago
Lem's Bar-B-Q is a local Chicago favorite known for serving up rib tips and hot links. Founded in 1954 by Bruce and Myles Lemons, Lem's has not only received praise from local fans but professional institutions, too. Between being named one of the best barbecue spots in Chicago by the Chicago Tribune and winning a James Beard America's Classics Award in 2025, Lem's is a gem in Chicago's foodie scene.
(773) 994-2428
311 E 75th St, Chicago, IL 60619
Indiana: Wagner's Village Inn in Oldenburg
Located in the heart of Oldenburg, Wagner's Village Inn has earned a reputation for serving some of the finest Southern comfort food in the state. The small restaurant is especially well known for its signature juicy Southern fried chicken. In fact, the dish is just one part of a menu so good that the small-town spot won a James Beard America's Classics Award in 2023.
(812) 934-3854
22171 Main St, Oldenburg, IN 47036
Iowa: Mi Patria Ecuadorian Restaurant in West Des Moines
Advertising itself as one of the best restaurants in West Des Moines, Mi Patria Ecuadorian Restaurant is still somehow a hidden gem. While the restaurant has only been open since 2011, it's already built a dedicated base of customers who have raved about the restaurant's use of unique flavors and hefty portions, making this a must-visit for foodies in the area.
(515) 222-2755
1410 22nd St, West Des Moines, IA 50266
Kansas: Station 8 BBQ in Wichita
Frequently hailed by locals as the best barbecue in Wichita, Station 8 BBQ has quickly made a name for itself in the city's restaurant scene. Located in an old firehouse (hence the name), Station 8 BBQ is doing barbecue with high-quality meat and tasty burnt ends. If you're in the area, it's definitely worth squeezing in a visit.
(316) 841-8549
1100 E 3rd St N, Wichita, KS 67214
Kentucky: Shelby's Diner in Frankfort
Shelby's Diner is one of Kentucky's hidden gems — and apparently one of the nation's, too. In 2025, the Frankfort restaurant was voted the third-best roadside diner in the United States in USA Today's Reader Choice Awards. If you're passing through the area, make sure to stop by Shelby's Diner and grab one of its iconic half-pound burgers to best understand how the simple yet delicious menu earned the honor.
(502) 699-2604
1410 Versailles Rd Ste 2, Frankfort, KY 40601
Louisiana: Willie Mae's Scotch House in New Orleans
Willie Mae's Scotch House is based in New Orleans, where it has earned extensive praise for the quality of its fried chicken. Established as a bar in 1957, the restaurant has built a legendary reputation over the decades, earning not just national recognition but also a highly coveted James Beard America's Classics Award in the Southern region, with a menu that also includes local favorites like catfish and gumbo.
(504) 354-8194
898 Baronne St, New Orleans, LA 70113
Maine: Susan's Fish and Chips in Portland
Susan's Fish and Chips is a local favorite for serving up the best fish and chips in Maine (and at affordable prices, too). The small seafood eatery opened in 1989. Since then, it's been loved by local customers, who praise both its standard fish fry and its lobster rolls. If you're ever passing through Portland (Maine, not Oregon), Susan Fish and Chip's is definitely a local spot worth your while.
(207) 878-3240
1135 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04103
Maryland: Schultz's Crab House in Essex
Up next, we have another seafood joint. Schultz's Crab House is located in Essex, Maryland, where it was first established in 1969. Like many others on today's list, this family-owned seafood joint — which also receives rave reviews from locals for its hot roast beef and its sour beef and dumplings — had the honor of winning a James Beard America's Classics Award in 2017.
(410) 687-1020
1732 Old Eastern Ave, Essex, MD 21221
Massachusetts: Taqueria El Amigo in Waltham
Located in Waltham, a suburb of Boston, Taqueria El Amigo is pretty much the definition of a "hole in the wall." With "only a few tables," one Reddit user called it "basically the size of a large shed." But what it may lack in physical space it certainly makes up for in flavor. The beloved taqueria is known for its bold and flavorful tacos and also serves other Mexican classics like burritos, tamales, and quesadillas.
(781) 642-7410
196 Willow St, Waltham, MA 02453
Michigan: Polish Village Cafe in Hamtramck
Polish Village Cafe was established in Hamtramck in 1979 and is known for serving authentic Polish cuisine. Featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri, the cozy hole-in-the-wall spot has earned high praise from customers. One Reddit user even called it "one of the best restaurants in history." Pretty high praise for a small restaurant in Michigan. Some must-try dishes include the Hungarian pancakes, dill pickle soup, or the schnitzel (plus a shot or two of jezynowka if you want to spice things up a bit).
(313) 874-5726
2990 Yemans St, Hamtramck, MI 48212
Minnesota: Al's Breakfast in Minneapolis
This next pick is taking "hole-in-the-wall" to a whole different level. Al's Breakfast is a breakfast spot in a small Minneapolis neighborhood that is just 10 feet wide. And yes, you heard that right. Ten. Feet. Still, that hasn't stopped the diner from gaining widespread acclaim. Al's Breakfast was previously featured on Season 1 of Diners, Drive In's, and Dives hosted by Guy Fieri and even won a James Beard Award in 2004.
(612) 331-9991
413 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Mississippi: Ajax Diner in Oxford
If you're looking for a good Mississippi lunch spot, this next one's for you. Ajax Diner has been voted "Oxford's best plate lunch" annually since it opened in 1997, and is a fan favorite among Mississippi residents. The Oxford diner is known for its soul food, with customers raving about its mac n cheese and meatloaf.
(662)-232-8880
118 Courthouse Square, Oxford, MS 38655
Missouri: Tiny Chef in St. Louis
Tucked away in St. Louis, Tiny Chef has been serving up a bold fusion of Korean and American street food for a little over five years. The humble hole-in-the-wall spot is a true local hidden gem, operating as a pop-up located inside The Silver Ballroom (a dive bar and pinball go-to spot in St. Louis). Still, Tiny Chef has made national headlines as Chef Melanie Hye Jin Meyer gained the attention of the New York Times in 2022.
(314) 832-9223
4701 Morgan Ford Rd, St. Louis, MO 63116
Montana: Pekin Noodle Parlor in Butte
Established in 1909, Pekin Noodle Parlor offers not only delicious food but a rich history. The hole-in-the-wall spot is located in Butte and is the United States' longest-running, family-owned Chinese restaurant. Pekin Noodle Parlor gained national acclaim in 2023 when it was honored with the James Beard Foundation's prestigious "America's Classics" award.
(406) 782-2217
117 S Main St, Butte, MT 59701
Nebraska: Korean House in Bellevue
Located in Bellevue, Korean House serves fresh and authentic Korean cuisine. This hole-in-the-wall restaurant has been in existence for about 40 years and has been described by customers as a "hidden gem" and a "real treat" on Facebook. If you love Korean food and are located near the Omaha area, this spot might just become your next favorite.
(402) 291-3900
2413 Lincoln Rd, Bellevue, NE 68005
Nevada: Fisher's Deli in Henderson
Fisher's Deli, formerly known as Weiss Deli, brings a taste of the big apple to Vegas with its New-York-style bagels and sandwiches. Frequently mentioned in Reddit threads asking for hole-in-the-wall favorites in Las Vegas, it's clear that Fisher's has cemented itself as a local gem. Although it was taken over by new ownership in 2025, the deli has remained fully Kosher and just as delicious as ever.
(702) 454-0565
2744 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89014
New Hampshire: Delaney's Hole in the Wall in North Conway
With its name, this next restaurant practically chose itself. Delaney's Hole in the Wall has been a North Conway staple since 1994, earning praise and press awards for its killer wings, lunch options, and overall sports bar and après ski vibes. And locals love it too, with Reddit users calling it top tier.
(603) 356-7776
2966 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway, NH 03860
New Jersey: Rutt's Hutt in Clifton
Rutt's Hut has been serving deep-fried hot dogs (known as "Rippers") since 1928. Featured on networks like PBS, USA Today, Food Network, and the Travel Channel, Rutt's Hut legendary status has been established beyond New Jersey. Its unique take on a classic hot dog (coupled with its iconic relish) has even earned it the title of best hot dog in the United States from other publications.
(973) 779-8615
417 River Rd, Clifton, NJ 07014
New Mexico: Mary & Tito's Cafe in Albuquerque
Tucked away in Albuquerque, Mary & Tito's Cafe has been whipping up classic New Mexican food since 1963. A local favorite, the humble spot earned national recognition with a James Beard American's Classics Award win in 2010. Known for its carne adovada (which includes a delicious red chile sauce), Mary & Tito's proves that some of the best meals can come from the most unassuming places.
Mary & Tito's Cafe
(505) 344-6266
2711 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107
New York: Louie & Ernie's Pizza in The Bronx
Initially established in 1947 in Harlem, Louie & Ernie's Pizza has been serving up pizza pies for over 65 years. In 1959, the beloved pizza joint relocated to The Bronx and the rest is history. Locals can't get enough of the calzones and, of course, the classic New York slices. And they aren't shy about their love for the hole-in-the-wall spot either. Online, customers have called it everything from "phenomenal" to their "favorite slice in the world."
(718) 829-6230
1300 Crosby Ave, Bronx, NY 10461
North Carolina: Skylight Inn in Ayden
Skylight Inn BBQ has been a North Carolina staple since 1947. Known for its signature whole hog barbecue style, the Skylight Inn is located in Ayden and has gained numerous recognitions. From its 2003 James Beard America's Classics Award win to being named one of the Top 5 Best BBQ Restaurants by Food Network, this small BBQ joint has certainly made a name for itself.
(252) 746-4113
4618 Lee St, Ayden, NC 28513
North Dakota: Parrot's Cay Tavern & Grill in Grand Forks
Located in Grand Forks, Parrot's Cay Tavern & Grill is a huge hit among locals — especially when it comes to wings. Regulars swear by the hole-in-the-wall spot, calling it a Great Forks "must stop" and raving that it serves the "best wings" in town. With varying heat levels offered, there's something for everyone (even those with less of a tolerance for spice).
(701) 795-4053
1149 36th Ave S, Suite B, Grand Forks, ND 58201
Ohio: Camp Washington Chili in Cincinnati
Camp Washington Chili opened in Cincinnati 1940 and has been serving up its iconic chili ever since. In 2000, the humble chili spot earned a James Beard America's Classic Award. Since then, it's gained the recognition of major publications like Smithsonian Magazine and was featured on popular Food Network show Man vs. Food.
(513) 541-0061
3005 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45225
Oklahoma: Sid's Diner in El Reno
Located in El Reno, Sid's Diner proves that you don't need to be in a big city to have big flavor. This humble diner opened over 60 years ago and is one of the most popular spots for Oklahoma's iconic fried onion burgers. Sid's Diner has earned multiple recognitions from Food Network, from being named one of the Top 5 Best Burgers for its Onion Burger to the home of some of Oklahoma's most iconic food.
(405) 262-7757
300 S Choctaw Ave, El Reno, OK 73036
Oregon: Edelweiss Sausage & Delicatessen in Portland
Edelweiss Sausage & Delicatessen is a longtime Portland staple founded in 1981. Known for its handmade meats and sausages, the German deli gained national attention after being featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. The family-owned spot is definitely a must-try if you find yourself in the Pacific Northwest.
(503) 238-4411
3119 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97202
Pennsylvania: Mom Mom's Kitchen in Philadelphia
Mom Mom's Kitchen is a Polish restaurant in Philadelphia putting its own spin on cultural and city classics. Despite only operating since 2013, the small Philly eatery has still managed to make a name for itself. In 2020, it was featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" where Guy Fieri raved about the restaurant's cheesesteak pierogi which infuses the classic Polish dish with a Philly twist.
3124 Richmond St, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Rhode Island: Olneyville New York System in Providence
Providence's Olneyville New York System has been serving its iconic "hot wieners" (which are basically hot dogs with mustard, spicy meat sauce, celery salt, and onions) since the late 1930s. In addition to receiving love from the public, the family-owned hot dog joint has earned various recognitions, including a James Beard America's Classics Award in 2014, visits from celebrity chefs like Alton Brown and Guy Fieri, and features on Food Network shows like "Man v. Food" and "The Best Thing I Ever Ate." Talk about a resumé. While Olneyville opened another location in Cranston in 1981, the restaurant's small size and nostalgic neon sign still totally give off hole-in-the-wall vibes
(401) 621-9500
18 Plainfield St, Providence, RI 02909
South Carolina: Harold's Restaurant in Gaffney
In true hole-in-the-wall fashion, Harold's Restaurant is known for its chili burgers, chili dogs, wings, and corn dogs. Founded in 1932, the old-school diner is located in Gaffney and was even featured on Season 1 of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Whether you're a regular or just passing through the area, dining at Harold's means you'll get to join the likes of Guy Fieri (which is pretty cool if you ask me).
(864) 489-9153
602 N Limestone St, Gaffney, SC 29340
South Dakota: Meridian Corner in Freeman
Located in Freeman, Meridian Corner is right at the intersection of US-18 and US-81. The family-owned establishment has previously been featured in Food Network Magazine for its chislic (aka sheep, lamb, or mutton on a stick) and serves as a favorite among South Dakota locals because of its dinners, baskets, and slate of gourmet burgers.
(605) 387-5000
43915 US-18, Freeman, SD 57029
Tennessee: Big Al's Deli in Nashville
Big Al's Deli is located in Nashville and owned by local celebrity chef Big Al who has been referred to by Reddit users as "a treasure." And it's not just locals who love it. The deli earned greater recognition through an appearance on Food Network's "Heat Seekers."
(615) 242-8118
1828 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208
Texas: Cuantos Tacos in Austin
This next pick is less of a hole-in-the-wall and more of a hole on the road. Cuantos Tacos is a food truck located in Austin. The truck is known for its Mexico City style tacos, with the suadero taco, the cachete taco, and the beef cheek taco being named crowd favorites. Despite being on wheels, this eatery managed to earn a Michelin Bib Gourmand — one of the highest honors in the casual dining world — in 2024.
(512) 905-0533
1108 E 12th St, Austin, TX 78702
Utah: Pho Tay Ho in Salt Lake City
Located in Salt Lake City, Pho Tay Ho has been bringing traditional Vietnamese flavors to Utah since 1995. Founded by Mai, who still cooks each and every dish at 70 years old, the restaurant offers up a unique dining experience. Located in what once was a private residence, Pho Tay Ho is truly putting the "house." Sounds like an experience you'll never pho-get.
(385) 240-0309
1766 Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Vermont: Al's French Frys in Burlington
Al's French Frys has been a Vermont staple since it was established in the 1940s. Known for its crispy fries and old-school diner atmosphere, the Burlington restaurant has continued to remain family-owned. While humble, Al's is still making its mark, earning a James Beard America's Classics Award in 2010.
(802) 862-9203
1251 Williston Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403
Virginia: Virginia Diner in Wakefield
Located in Wakefield, Virginia Diner is a VA legend that's been dishing Southern comfort food since 1929. In its early days, the diner operated out of a refurbished railroad car. Today, Virginia Diner is a full-blown restaurant that's even gained national exposure as it was featured on Food Network's "Diners, Drive-In, and Dives" with Guy Fieri.
(757) 899-3106
408 N County Dr, Wakefield, VA 23888
Washington: Los Hernández Tamales in Union Gap
Established in 1990, Los Hernández Tamales is a family-owned tamale shop in Union Gap. The small eatery is known for making homemade, authentic Mexican tamales, with variations including pork, chicken, nopales with cheese, and asparagus. In 2018, Los Hernández Tamales received an America's Classics Award from the James Beard Foundation, putting the tiny hole-in-the-wall spot on the national culinary map. And it's continued to grow ever since. While Los Hernandez Tamales originally opened in Union Gap, the small Mexican spot opened up another location in Yakima Valley in 2019.
(509) 457-6003
3706 Main St, Union Gap, WA 98903
West Virginia: Jim's Steak & Spaghetti House in Huntington
Located in Huntington, Jim's Steak & Spaghetti House is a family-owned eatery that's been operating since 1938. The restaurant is known for their spaghetti and meat sauce and has become a true landmark in Huntington over time. In 2019, Jim's became the first restaurant in West Virginia to win a James Beard America's Classics Award.
(304) 696-9788
920 5th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701
Wisconsin: Solly's Grille in Glendale
Solly's Grille is a Glendale restaurant founded in 1936 that helped put Wisconsin's iconic butter burgers on the map. Solly's makes the juicy burgers with local butter sourced from Wisconsin creameries. Mouth-watering much? In 2022, Solly's won an America's Classics Award from the James Beard Foundation, introducing the local Wisconsin food staple to the national stage.
(414) 332-8808
4629 N Port Washington Rd, Glendale, WI 53212
Wyoming: Sherrie's Place in Casper
Located in Casper, Sherrie's Place is a diner based in Casper. The family-owned restaurant is known for its breakfast and even got a shoutout for its chicken-fried steak, eggs, and potatoes from Food Network Magazine. With consistently excellent online ratings, Sherrie's Place has definitely cemented itself as a local favorite and a culinary standout in Wyoming.
(307) 235-3513
310 W Yellowstone Hwy, Casper, WY 82601
Methodology
Our selections for the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants from every U.S. state, we relied on a mix of notable food awards, local and national press, and prominent television features, as well as scores of online reviews from multiple travel sites and platforms.