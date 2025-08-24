The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Your State

While we all love a good chain restaurant, some of the country's best food isn't found in places with hundreds of locations or national ad campaigns. Instead, it's often served behind the doors of more modest-looking buildings, with handwritten menus, neon signs, or names you might not recognize unless you're a local. These hole-in-the-wall spots may not look like much, but oftentimes you can step inside and find dishes rich with flavor and history.

That's why we set out on a mission to identify the very best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every U.S. state. While we couldn't hit the road and try them all for ourselves, we relied on a mix of public opinion, notable food awards, local and national press, and TV features to make our selections. With so many amazing local restaurants to choose from, narrowing down the pool to 50 wasn't easy. From century-old diners to restaurants just starting out, this list truly takes us coast to coast. Did you favorite local eatery make the cut?