The Unexpected Addition That Gives You Restaurant-Quality Hummus

If you've ever tried making hummus at home, you'll know that it can quickly turn into an obsession. From playing around with flavors to create garlic and jalapeño hummus to replacing the traditional chickpeas with fun alternatives like edamame, it's easy to get lost in the quest for the very best recipe. Trying to achieve the smoothest, creamiest consistency takes much trial and error, and there are innumerable tricks out there claiming to be the key. One addition that really does work is rather unexpected -– but it'll have you making restaurant quality hummus in no time. All it takes is a few ice cubes.

It's easy to do, too. Just replace the water you'd normally use to thin out your basic hummus recipe when blending it with a couple of ice cubes (do make sure your blender can handle ice before trying this) and blitz everything together as per usual. Because ice cubes contain little pockets of air, the air gets injected into the hummus as it blends, whipping it up and giving it a lighter, smoother texture. The cold temperature of the ice also aids in the emulsification of all the ingredients, resulting in a super creamy hummus with a rich, glossy mouthfeel.