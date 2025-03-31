The Favorite Foods And Drinks Of 18 US Presidents
Cue that "Yankee Doodle" fife and drum banger. Sure the stuff about soft-launching the country and serving global diplomacy makes all the headlines, but these United States presidents also loved getting their grub and "dranks" on. (Presidents! They're just like us.)
Um, no, this is not another sleepy list of people wearing powdered wigs and wooden dentures and what they used to eat 200 years ago before we had Yelp and Postmates — and, seemingly, taste. These are the foodies of the executive branch. Okay, maybe they had an expert culinary staff around the clock to craft their heart's desire for midnight snacks, but they've also been key to celebrating and popularizing food culture since 1789 — inspired by everything from French fine dining to good ol' Texas 'cue.
This is America. We want our presidents ripping apart T-bones with their teeth, cracking lobster claws with their bare hands, slamming beer steins on the table with a 21-gun salute, slathering racks of ribs with buckets of barbecue sauce, and sitting in the Oval Office putting ketchup on their cottage cheese. (Wait, is that real?) Now sidle up to the table with a stack of honey 'n' hoecakes, pour yourself some applejack, and eat your Million Dollar Fudge like a stone cold, red-blooded American. Yippee ki-yay, bald eagle screech, "O say can you see," and bon appétit!
George Washington's wine-down with pawpaws
You knew the guy on the dollar was gonna be into those skrimps and hoe(cake)s. Originally a boy from Virginia, America's first prez cozied up to a plate of Southern comfort food whenever he could.
While George Washington (1789-1797) didn't dine in the not-yet-existent White House, staff at his New York and Philly presidential residences dished up his favorites: honey-topped cornmeal hoecakes griddled in a skillet greased with beef suet (That's fat from the cow's kidneys), and the tropical, banana-adjacent pawpaw fruit served as a Jell-O-like posset in a cup, for dessert.
G-dubz served in the military, where he reportedly developed an appreciation for a good Colonial wine-down. A willing participant in happy hour of all kinds, he especially loved fortified Madeira wine, and beer with molasses (he even wrote down a recipe for it). His successful whiskey biz at his Mount Vernon estate — which exploded into one of the top U.S. distilleries just two years after he left office — is still running today, bottling small batch booze just like they did it back in, well, George Washington times.
John Adams' riff on the apple theme
Since We The People were, like, cool with the president thing, John Adams (1791-1801) landed the title for second United States president — and the first to live in the White House. The Massachusetts-born Adams adapted to life in D.C., but let's just say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
Perhaps a bit on-the-nose for a guy from apple orchard country, Adams loved an apple pan dowdy; a riff on a pie, with a buttery pastry topping, tender fruit, and a spiced, sweet sauce that you spooned instead of sliced. Also New England-y were the golden-brown codfish cakes that found their way onto his favorites list.
A cousin of fellow Founding Father, Samuel Adams (the guy from the beer), John Adams also had a fondness for fermented variations on an apple. While he enjoyed the era-appropriate porter beer and Madeira wine, he might be most famous for knocking back an aged hard cider each morning — his own version of a wellness shot. As he once compared it to other drinks around the world, "I never found any of them [agrees] so well with my health as the Cyder of New England."
Thomas Jefferson's French mac and cheese
If Thomas Jefferson (1801-1809) were alive now, he might be food-fluencing smash burgers, butter boards, and chaos cakes. America's third president was roughly 200 years ahead of his time, well-known for his love of mac and cheese — eons before it was a thing.
No, he didn't invent it. But he certainly added clout to the creamy, cheesy, noodle-y French dish he tasted during his travels, which his chef James Hemming learned to cook while accompanying Jefferson to Paris. Perhaps to balance the rich dish, Jefferson also enjoyed English peas straight out of his garden.
As the perfect pair for the Parisian dish, a light, delicate French wine was a common after-dinner tipple for the president. When he died, his passions were confirmed when his Monticello wine cellar was found to be stocked with exclusively French wines. Perhaps it was during wine time that Jefferson agreed that we should have — and that he should appear on — the $2 bill. (Just kidding. Lucky for him, he was long gone by then.)
James Madison's ice cream and bubbly
Here ye, here ye: Fourth United States President James Madison (1809-1817) shall henceforth be known as the birthday party president. Just missing a hilariously misspelled sheet cake, the "Father of the Constitution" had a predilection for ice cream and bubbly. But you can thank his wife for the scoops.
Madison might have been the one importing ice cream-making supplies from France, but his wife — the would-be Jackie O. of stylish desserts, Dolley — was the one who put ice cream on the White House menu for what seemed like every event, ever. George Washington's wife Martha had previously served ice cream, but Dolley turned a scoop of vanilla into a VIP experience.
James Madison also popped a bottle if the situation called for it. As noted in journalist Mark Will-Weber's book on presidential boozing, Madison once said champagne was, "The most delightful wine when drank in moderation, but that more than a few glasses always produced a headache the next day."
Andrew Jackson's party-poppin' whiskey
Hungry for a presidential term that puts some meat on your bones? Seventh United States President Andrew Jackson (1829-1837) — looking just like the guy on the $20 — may have curated a taste for French wines and fine foods, but he was pure Carolinas with his favorite "leather britches" side dish: green beans cooked with bacon.
This savory veg was meant to go along with a roasted, golden-brown goose, or wild pheasant, served on the fine china and linens of the White House. And what better complement to these very Ralph Lauren-ish, leather chaps-y, fox hunt vibes than Jackson's love of a good, woody Tennessee whiskey. While reports indicate he imbibed in moderation, this president-for-the-people started his official term with a bang; an orange whiskey punch-fueled White House rager that was open to the public. (Word is ladies were showing their ankles all over the White House lawn.)
Abraham Lincoln's applejack and bacon
Not just the inspo for lucky pennies and Lincoln Logs, the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln (1861-1865), was the kind of guy who ate for fuel, not fun. But while he was the opposite of indulgent, he was useless against the king of first meal temptation: bacon.
Even his bodyguard claimed Lincoln was all about a salted, cured, and smoked pork breakfast. He was also a fan of cooked oysters and baked beans, and his son Tad's pet turkey got the first holiday-oriented-bird presidential pardon even though Lincoln enjoyed turkey, too. While his drink of choice was most often coffee or water, Abe was a bartender in his pre-presidential life, selling apple brandy for 12 cents. Also known as applejack, this brandy was a lifetime favorite of Lincoln's, too.
Teddy Roosevelt's garden-fresh mint julep
Taking a childhood favorite all the way to the White House, America's 26th prez Teddy Roosevelt's (1901-1909) favorite fried chicken had to be smothered in white gravy, just like his mom used to make it. (And yeah, actually smothered — or he wouldn't eat it.) The buttery, creamy, everything-sauce of Southern cooking, white gravy was gangbusters over Roosevelt's bacon fat-fried chicken.
He was happy to cook this dish himself on camping trips, as the contemporary Renaissance man loved the outdoors. And it was beyond the walls of the White House (and into the garden) where he sourced the mint leaves for his cocktails. Roosevelt's love of the Derby-esque mint julep was well-documented by a relatively judgy press, but his take on the muddled and minty cocktail (he liked his with rye and brandy instead of the usually bourbon-based recipe) lives on in a more flattering light today.
Herbert Hoover's comforting sweet potato casserole
From now on, that overstuffed feeling after a Thanksgiving meal should be called a "Herbert Hoover." Our 31st president's favorite food was the rectangular-shaped icon of the holiday dinner table: sweet potato casserole. And, yep, that's the one with the marshmallows on top.
Charged with shepherding the country through the early days of the Great Depression within his first year in office, Herbert Hoover's (1929-1933) tastes served as a symbol of comfort in lean economic times, with the humble potato leading the conversation. But you know what else was pretty comfy? Those martinis he paired it with. He kept it chill with just two in a sitting, but when he was told to cut his allotment in half, he secretly had his assistant pour the same amount in a bigger glass. Get your own official Hoover martini glass — for whenever you pull your next "Herbert Hoover."
Franklin D. Roosevelt's gooey grilled cheese
And the award for most universally beloved presidential snack ever goes to the 32nd POTUS. Apparently satisfying his New Deal campaign promises with cheddar, Franklin D. Roosevelt's favorite sandwich was a comforting classic: grilled cheese. He also helped repeal Prohibition, speaking of great new deals for the people.
As former White House staffer Henrietta Nesbitt noted, FDR (1933-1945) loved trad American cuisine he could sink his teeth into. That also included hot dogs (yes), seafood chowder (yes), fruitcake (please no), and something called "Country Captain," a chicken and veggie dish topped with gravy and served over rice. Also hella American, he leaned into his post-Prohibition Era era, drinking beer, martinis, rum cocktails, and just about everything else. But while he made his own martinis before dinner, he was nothing but a gentleman when it came to holding his liquor.
Dwight D. Eisenhower's fudge and whisky
Pretty much nailing it as America's 34th president when it came to world peace, Dwight D. Eisenhower (1953-1961) enjoyed a steak cooked on hot coals, like MacGyver. But, on the flip side, Ike also had a sweet spot for his wife Mamie's Million Dollar Fudge — which might have been a whipped-up story for the press, but, nevertheless, has become synonymous with the presidential couple.
The popular official recipe for Mamie's Million Dollar Fudge, with German-sweet chocolate and marshmallow cream, was easier than previous fudge recipes for cooks at home. And luckily, Ike's favorite tipple provided the perfect pairing for this dessert, or a charcoal-flavored steak. While mixed cocktails were the flavor of the moment, Eisenhower sipped a Scotch whisky to Mamie's marvelously mid-century Manhattan.
John F. Kennedy's daiquiris and chowda'
John F. Kennedy (1961-1963) made quite the splash during his relatively short stint as America's 35th president; The youngest-elected POTUS at the time, at the age of 43. Energizing his term, and acting as a shoutout to his Massachusetts roots, JFK's favorite meal was a big bowl of New England fish chowder with haddock, pork, and potatoes. It's so warm and soothing, you can almost hear it singing "Happy Birthday, Mr. President."
If he wasn't keeping it casual with an ice-cold Heineken, JFK's favorite cocktail was a rum-forward classic: the daiquiri. His wife, First Lady Jackie Kennedy, reportedly stuck the recipe to the White House kitchen wall for easy access; rum, lime juice, sweet and spicy falernum liqueur, and limeade concentrate.
Lyndon B. Johnson's baller barbecue
In the mood for a little red, white, and barbecue? As the 36th United States president, Lyndon B. Johnson (1963-1969) brought hearty helpings of hit Southern comfort foods into the White House, and out on its lawn.
Credited with hosting the first-ever White House barbecue on the West Terrace, this true-blue Texan piled on the black-eyed peas, burgers, and tapioca pudding. That is, until he suffered several heart attacks and had to swap out the sirloin for spinach soufflé. (It's okay, he liked veggies such as okra and string beans, too.) His sipper of choice for a day manning the grill? Blended Scotch Whisky by Cutty Sark ... and maybe a root beer on the side for optics.
Richard Nixon's very '70s cottage cheese
America's 37th president left a trail of controversy that ended in disgrace when he became the only president to resign from office. But it turns out that the real reason he should have been impeached was the lesser-known "Cottage Cheese Gate"; Richard Nixon's (1969-1974) '70s-era cottage cheese and ketchup breakfast combo ... that he seemed to actually like.
He even reportedly ate steak — and cottage cheese — as a celebratory dinner on inauguration night. Looking beyond the additional presence of chilled poached salmon and pepperoni salad on his menu, Nixon — blessedly — had an affinity for fine wine. Specifically, the aromatic and French Château Lafite Rothschild. While it pairs beautifully with game, fancy bird dishes, and truffles, there appears to be no word on how it accentuated the flavorless squeakiness of low-fat cheese curds.
Ronald Reagan's jar of jelly beans
Two words: Jelly. Beans. America's big 4-0, President Ronald Reagan (1981-1989), was famous for the jelly bean habit he picked up in an effort to quit pipe smoking. The Herman Goelitz Candy Company (owner of Jelly Belly) caught wind of Reagan's love of its product and kept the president stocked up throughout his two terms in office — not including 3.5 tons of inauguration day jelly beans it provided for round one. (Breaking news: Reagan's favorite flavor was licorice.)
But Reagan enjoyed non-candy, too, like eggplant lasagna, burgers, meatloaf, and chocolate chip cookies. A longtime resident of California where he worked as an actor before his presidency, it makes sense that he occasionally indulged in an orange blossom cocktail. Made of equal parts gin, sweet vermouth, and fresh-squeezed orange juice, it was reminiscent of sunny California citrus groves. And Sunkist orange Jelly Belly beans.
Bill Clinton's big beef with burgers
America's saxophone-playing 42nd president, Bill Clinton (1993-2001), was such a fan of McDonald's, "SNL" even did a sketch about it. When a secret service agent suggests not telling "Mrs. Clinton" that Bill stopped into a Mickey D's while on a jog, Clinton (Phil Hartman) quips, "There's gonna be a whole bunch of things we don't tell Mrs. Clinton." TBD on whether those secret Big Macs ever launch a podcast.
While he turned into a veggie-loving, health-minded vegan in his later years, Clinton was famous for what White House food author Alex Prud'Homme once called "A Homer Simpson diet." Not exactly doughnuts, Clinton's jam leaned more into jalapeño burger and chicken enchiladas territory. To wash it all down, he went for a snakebite beer cocktail: A one-to-one blend of lager and hard cider.
Barack Obama's broccoli and beer
While there's plenty of press out there covering our 44th president, Barack Obama (2009-2017), and his love of burgers,smoked salted caramels, and the mystical tale of his seven almonds for success, one much-maligned veggie favorite of his still struggles to elbow its way into the spotlight.
Back in 2013, when a pint-sized journalist asked Obama what his favorite food was at the Kid's State Dinner, the president revealed it was, in fact, broccoli. (Read the room, Obama!) Maybe it was an effort to balance out the Obama-favorite classic cheeseburger he enjoyed on occasion. But along with that delicious broccoli, Obama reportedly knocked back beer, wine, martinis, champagne, and margaritas with his wife Michelle, too. While the Obamas were in the Oval, staff even sourced honey from the White House hives to brew a signature honey ale.
Joe Biden's iconic ice cream cone
There is no world in which literally even a single person doesn't know about Joe Biden's (2021-2025) love of ice cream. As our 46th president once told a crowd of Jeni's Ice Cream fans in 2016, "My name is Joe Biden and I love ice cream." And his favorite flavor is reportedly the Cincinnati-based Graeter's Ice Cream's chocolate chip. (Although there have been plenty of photos of Biden holding waffle cones topped with what looks like strawberry, vanilla, cookies-and-cream, and swirly scoops.) But, if it's not ice cream, it's a classic PB&J.
Biden was known to skip the booze, but this teetotaler sure wasn't opposed to flavorful drinks; namely, orange Gatorade and maybe a Coke Zero on lunch break in the Oval Office.
Donald Trump's well-done steak and Coke
Along with a lifetime love of McDonald's, and a clear preference for BLT Prime at D.C.'s Trump International hotel, the way Donald Trump (2017-2021, 2025-present) likes to eat his steak takes center stage when it comes to his favorite foods. But, as far as the collective POTUS meat vibe is concerned, it's not as odd of a temperature as it might seem.
Just like our 33rd president, Harry S. Truman — who preferred his steak cooked until it was almost burnt — America's 45th and 47th, president likes his New York strip well-done, with ketchup, and, as his former butler at Mar-A-Lago noted, "No garbage," AKA sides. (Obama was reportedly a medium-well kind of guy, and Presidents Ulysses S. Grant and Reagan also liked things very well-done.)
As for the drinky side of things, Trump's booze-free, but he would probably never say no to a Coke. During his first administration, he famously installed a red button in the Oval Office — it wasn't an emergency signal or anything, but it was for ordering Cokes from the White House butler. Of course, just like Trump, it's reportedly back in the office, too.