The Favorite Foods And Drinks Of 18 US Presidents

Cue that "Yankee Doodle" fife and drum banger. Sure the stuff about soft-launching the country and serving global diplomacy makes all the headlines, but these United States presidents also loved getting their grub and "dranks" on. (Presidents! They're just like us.)

Um, no, this is not another sleepy list of people wearing powdered wigs and wooden dentures and what they used to eat 200 years ago before we had Yelp and Postmates — and, seemingly, taste. These are the foodies of the executive branch. Okay, maybe they had an expert culinary staff around the clock to craft their heart's desire for midnight snacks, but they've also been key to celebrating and popularizing food culture since 1789 — inspired by everything from French fine dining to good ol' Texas 'cue.

This is America. We want our presidents ripping apart T-bones with their teeth, cracking lobster claws with their bare hands, slamming beer steins on the table with a 21-gun salute, slathering racks of ribs with buckets of barbecue sauce, and sitting in the Oval Office putting ketchup on their cottage cheese. (Wait, is that real?) Now sidle up to the table with a stack of honey 'n' hoecakes, pour yourself some applejack, and eat your Million Dollar Fudge like a stone cold, red-blooded American. Yippee ki-yay, bald eagle screech, "O say can you see," and bon appétit!