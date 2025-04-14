For The Most Flavorful Southern Fried Chicken, Reach For Some Whiskey
There is nothing quite like a proper bite of Southern fried chicken when it's done well: the delectable crunch of a battered crust followed by tender meat that makes you want to lick the bones clean. But even the classics deserve an upgraded twist — and whiskey is the answer to your fried chicken prayers. We spoke to Benjamin Kahriman, COO of the Americano Restaurant in Livermore, California, to learn the trade secrets behind this iconic upgrade.
"Whiskey imparts a subtle but distinctive flavor to the chicken," explains Kahriman. "You might notice notes of vanilla, caramel, spice, fruit, or even smokiness, adding complexity to the dish." The batter bursts with creative flavor, giving your chicken new life — but whiskey also helps make it even crispier.
"As for texture, like other alcohols, whiskey can contribute to tenderization," Kahriman adds. The alcohol "imparts a more complex and nuanced flavor profile depending on the whiskey used." This is why you can also fry crispy chicken using a vodka marinade — but it won't have that same sweet smokiness whiskey provides. While you may be used to frying your chicken in buttermilk, which creates a good basic crust, it doesn't infuse the meat with flavor the same way alcohol does — so why not go for the best of both worlds?
Cooking fried chicken with whiskey
The first thing to consider when using whiskey in your fried chicken recipe is the alcohol itself. "You don't need to use (waste) top-shelf, expensive whiskey," Benjamin Kahriman says. "But avoid anything too harsh or low quality, as those flavors might translate to the chicken." Reaching for a nice bourbon is a good starting point, but you'll want to avoid pouring it straight in. "Consider diluting it a bit with other liquids in your marinade, such as water or chicken broth, to reduce the alcohol concentration," Kahriman suggests. Not only will this help give you restaurant-quality fried chicken, but it will also lessen the intensity of the alcohol.
Be on the lookout, too, for over-marinating your chicken, since whiskey will have a different effect than the lactic acid found in buttermilk. "A good range [for marinating] is [two to four] hours; start with a shorter time if you're unsure how your chosen whiskey will react," Kahriman says. This helps monitor the crispiness of the batter for the best inner and outer results.
"Furthermore," Kahriman adds, "while whiskey itself has a slight acidity, adding a more pronounced acidic element can enhance tenderization and balance the richness. Try lemon or lime juice for a touch of brightness, apple cider vinegar for a tangy counterpoint, or even a dash of buttermilk to get the benefits of both." This also allows for a burst of customized flavor, depending on the acid you add — rounding out your whiskey fried chicken experience.