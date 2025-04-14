For The Most Flavorful Southern Fried Chicken, Reach For Some Whiskey

There is nothing quite like a proper bite of Southern fried chicken when it's done well: the delectable crunch of a battered crust followed by tender meat that makes you want to lick the bones clean. But even the classics deserve an upgraded twist — and whiskey is the answer to your fried chicken prayers. We spoke to Benjamin Kahriman, COO of the Americano Restaurant in Livermore, California, to learn the trade secrets behind this iconic upgrade.

"Whiskey imparts a subtle but distinctive flavor to the chicken," explains Kahriman. "You might notice notes of vanilla, caramel, spice, fruit, or even smokiness, adding complexity to the dish." The batter bursts with creative flavor, giving your chicken new life — but whiskey also helps make it even crispier.

"As for texture, like other alcohols, whiskey can contribute to tenderization," Kahriman adds. The alcohol "imparts a more complex and nuanced flavor profile depending on the whiskey used." This is why you can also fry crispy chicken using a vodka marinade — but it won't have that same sweet smokiness whiskey provides. While you may be used to frying your chicken in buttermilk, which creates a good basic crust, it doesn't infuse the meat with flavor the same way alcohol does — so why not go for the best of both worlds?