The Ultimate Guide To The Best Burger In Every US State

The hamburger is a timeless American treat. Simple, yet delicious. How can ground beef, bread, and some fixings amount to so much more than the sum of their parts? This may remain a mystery, but what we can say for sure is that every state in America has one burger that ranks supreme across the whole of its territory.

There's quite a lot that you can do with standard burger ingredients to make your own brand of hamburger stand out. Some folks experiment with unusual cheeses; others throw a fried egg in there. Some burgers have no meat at all (and they can be surprisingly delicious). But at the end of the day, one burger has to be the best of the bunch, and we've done the digging to figure out exactly which. Here are the best burgers to be found and devoured in every state, from Alabama to Wyoming.