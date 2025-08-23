The Ultimate Guide To The Best Burger In Every US State
The hamburger is a timeless American treat. Simple, yet delicious. How can ground beef, bread, and some fixings amount to so much more than the sum of their parts? This may remain a mystery, but what we can say for sure is that every state in America has one burger that ranks supreme across the whole of its territory.
There's quite a lot that you can do with standard burger ingredients to make your own brand of hamburger stand out. Some folks experiment with unusual cheeses; others throw a fried egg in there. Some burgers have no meat at all (and they can be surprisingly delicious). But at the end of the day, one burger has to be the best of the bunch, and we've done the digging to figure out exactly which. Here are the best burgers to be found and devoured in every state, from Alabama to Wyoming.
Alabama: The Bear Burger at Travis Chicago Style
Despite being located in Alabama, Travis Chicago Style (TCS) specializes in Chicago-style offerings. It's famous for the "Bear Burger," a heaping meat sandwich with sautéed onions, bell peppers, cheese, and a "special mustard sauce" that keeps customers coming back.
TCS is actually a food truck, and it focuses on providing oversized servings of street foods like Polish sausages. It's a major name in comfort food and not one to miss.
travis-chicago-style.res-menu.com
(205) 223-7499
200 41st St S, Birmingham, AL, 35222
Alaska: Butte Burger at The Butte Burger Place
Palmer, Alaska, is home to The Butte Burger Place. It's renowned for the titular burger, The Butte Burger.
It's a robust helping of ground beef sandwiched between thick cuts of bread for buns, egg, bacon, lettuce, and a creamy, zesty mayo sauce. Customers also rave about the experience, which begins with the opening of the bag to immerse yourself in the aroma of Alaska's finest burger served with a solid cluster of fries.
facebook.com/TheButteBurgerPlace
(907) 745-3288
4376 S Old Glenn Hwy, Palmer, AK, 99645
Arizona: The UNiQ Burger at UNiQ Burger
In Scottsdale, Arizona, you'll find the home of UNiQ Burger, which may be the greatest case ever made for vegetarianism. One bite of this sandwich and you may question a lifetime of meat eating.
Everyone has seen sad-looking veggie substitutes for burger patties, but this isn't that. It's a convincing replica of a red meat burger with classic fixings like onion, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
(480) 664-7919
7730 E McDowell Rd Suite 108-B, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Arkansas: The Bun B at Meme's Burgery
Customers rave about Meme's Burgery in general from the ample portion sizes to delicious fries. But Meme's prepares one burger in particular that takes the cake.
The Bun B may have an unusual name, but it's unusually good. Muenster cheese, grilled onions, and jalapeños top off this juicy, thick burger patty with a grilled-to-perfection texture.
memesburgery@gmail.com
630 Harrison St, Batesville, AR 72501
California: The Classic Burger at The Burger Shop
The Burger Shop doesn't go in for frilly names with funny references. And what's it's best burger? That would be The Classic.
That's a title it's earned. Some customers compare this hamburger that of In-N-Out burger. In the end, the most important thing is that you leave happy with a full belly, and this burger's caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and American cheese will see to it you do.
(213) 267-6993
724 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Colorado: The Beef Tikka Masala Burger at Gaia Masala Burger
Colorado's Gaia Masala Burger takes the usual hamburger fare and puts an Indian twist on things. You might not imagine that burgers and Indian cuisine pair so successfully, but you'd be wrong.
Masala is a classic Indian blend of spices ground into a powder or a paste, and the resulting sauce is mouthwatering. The Beef Tikka Masala Burger blends these flavors seamlessly with the old fashioned hamburger, resulting in a treat you have to try.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: The All-American Burger at The Hungry Bull Burger Co.
Connecticut's best The Hungry Bull Burger Co.proves the state isn't to be messed with with The All-American Burger. It's not fancy, but it gets all the essentials just right: American cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato, caramelized onion, and ketchup with mustard.
It also comes with a side of delicious golden fries. And, customer reviews go on endlessly about the quality of the whole restaurant.
(860) 351-5399
381 Farmington Ave, Plainville, CT 06062
Delaware: The Double Cheeseburger at Nothing Better, LLC
Delaware's Nothing Better, LLC lives up to its name. The double cheeseburger is outstanding, and that's before you top it off with bacon.
The melted cheese is a pale, liquid gold that smothers the burger with a smooth sheen. The restaurant even includes an arcade and toy shop. Is there anything better? Not in Delaware.
(302) 875-2400
14882 Hardscrabble Rd, Seaford, DE 19973
Florida: The Hawaii 5-OHHH Burger at BurgerRobs
With a name that raises fire alarm bells, the Hawaii 5-OHHH Burgercaptures the essence of its dining experience. This is not for the faint of heart — it's positively loaded with spicy goodness like pepper jack cheese, roasted red pepper, and honey Sriracha mayo.
It's also got scallions in there. BurgerRobs seems to know what it's doing, though. This is the finest burger you'll find in all of Florida.
burgerrobs@gmail.com
311 S Washington Ave, Titusville, FL 32796
Georgia: No. 1 Farm Burger at Farm Burger
Whatever they're feeding those cows, it must be top-notch. That's because the No.1 Farm Burger is (in our humble opinion) indeed the finest burger Georgia has to offer.
A 100% grass-fed beef patty topped with aged Tillamook white cheddar, caramelized onions, and Farm Burger's signature FB sauce? Sounds like lunchtime.
(404) 378-5077
410B W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
Hawaii: The Aloha Smash Burger at Aloha Smash Burger Waikiki
Aloha means both hello and goodbye. When you encounter Hawaii's Aloha Smash Burger, you will be pleased to say it once.
The second time will be bittersweet, because you're saying goodbye to nothing short of sheer hamburger artistry. Between the toasted buns, you'll find two homemade patties slathered with Japanese mayo, grilled onions, American and Monterey Jack cheese, "secret sauce," lettuce, and tomato.
(808) 209-3877
405 Lewers St, Honolulu, HI 96815
Idaho: The Pastrami Burger at Penny's Pit Gourmet Burgers
You need to check out Penny's Pit for one reason only: the Pastrami Burger. Idaho's finest burger is topped with deli meat made from beef brisket, which is then brined, seasoned, and smoked.
It's got lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. But aside from the pastrami, there's one other secret ingredient: the dill aioli. This creamy spread takes a 9/10 burger and cranks it up to 10/10.
(208) 651-5483
14319 ID-53, Rathdrum, ID 83858
Illinois: The Triple Cheeseburger at Moonshine Store
The Moonshine Store doesn't necessarily sound like a place where you'd grab a burger, let alone a triple cheeseburger. But that's The Moonshine Store's primo offering, a massive three-stack burger with no funny business.
It's got pickle, onion, American cheese, and regular old bread buns. But there is something about the flavor and substance of those three patties that makes it tower over lesser burgers.
(618) 569-9200
6017 E 300th Rd, Martinsville, IL 62442
Indiana: Snoop Burger at Bravas
Fort Wayne, Indiana is home to Bravas, a restaurant famous for hot dogs, burgers, and "fried things." And while it offers plenty of good stuff, the real star of the show is the Snoop Burger: a Wood Farms smash patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, smoked gouda, bacon, and garlic aioli.
Its tagline is "We've got mouths to feed," and customer reviews attest to this. It's no wonder — the Snoop Burger is a hamburger-shaped ticket to heaven.
(260) 745-7002
3416 Fairfield Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46807
Iowa: The Zombie Burger at Zombie Burger + Drink Lab
Nothing unusual to see here, just an undead burger patty risen from the grave. Zombie Burger named its best hamburger after itself.
And since the beef from the cow is technically dead, it's not totally inaccurate to call it a zombie. American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and something awfully secretive called "zombie sauce," the taste of which alone is enough of a reason to exhume yourself from the confines of your home and grab a burger to go.
(515) 244-9292
300 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309
Kansas: The Black and Blue Burger at The Burger Stand
The bleu cheese burger is a well-loved entry in the restaurant world, but this one is special. In Kansas, The Burger Stand goes the extra mile by adding blackened seasoning and apple chutney to the mix.
The result is a remarkable pairing of bleu cheese's unique bitterness combined with the natural sweetness of a granny smith apple. Customers gush about The Burger Stand, with some noting that it can get fairly busy. That's a good sign.
(785) 856-0543
803 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence, KS 66044
Kentucky: The Double Cheeseburger at Week-End Burgers
There's no better way to end the work week than a heaping helping of ground beef, cheese, and all the fixin's. In the case of the Double Cheeseburger from Week-End Burgers, make that two helpings of ground beef.
A top seller for Week-End burgers, this big, juicy staple comes with pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, and Week-End's own house sauce. This is a fat burger, so only serious contenders should attempt it without splitting the meal with a partner.
(502) 742-9027
5600 National Turnpike, Louisville, KY 40214
Louisiana: The Bub Burger at Bub's
Bub's defines a "bub" thusly, "A Bub is a homie... someone you can rely on. A 'Bub' is an original." If you're not in the habit of eating your homies, the Bub Burger may change that.
The namesake burger is a double all-beef patty with grilled onions, American cheese, B&B pickles (house-made), and "Bub Sauce" on a butter-toasted brioche bun. So if you're in Louisiana anytime soon, head on down to Bub's, and bring your friends. Or eat them — whatever.
Multiple locations
Maine: The Cheeseburger at Blazes Burgers
What? Just a cheeseburger? That's the best in the state of Maine? Yes, and one bite will teach you why.
This is not just any cheeseburger — this is The Cheeseburger from Blazes Burgers, and that means mega customization options. A juicy, seasoned patty is a given, but then there are all kinds of fixings, like grilled peppers, bacon, grilled habanero, and grilled mushrooms. You can also order it with an onion roll instead of the brioche bun.
(207) 591-0331
861 Main St, Westbrook, ME 04092
Maryland: Wagyu Burger at Maxwell's Kitchen
This is not just any burger patty. This is a Wagyu patty, which means it's among the most expensive meats in the world. It's worth it, though — Japan's famous Wagyu beef has something called marbling, which means that veins of fat course through the burger, making it moist, tender, and irresistible.
Maxwell's offers a Wagyu Beef Burger with bleu cheese, pickles, tomato, and "truffled" horseradish. As if regular horseradish didn't taste good enough as-is.
(240) 651-3721
57 E Patrick St, Frederick, MD 21701
Massachusetts: The OG at Boston Burger Company
Massachusetts is home to some delicious grub. Prepare to be enchanted by "The OG," a major menu item from the Boston Burger Company.
American cheese, grilled onions, pickles, and something called "smash sauce" define this beauty. What is smash sauce? Hard to say, but once you taste it, smashing it into your mouth is a normal reaction.
Multiple locations
Michigan: The Wednesday Steakburger at Taystee's Burgers
Taystee's hits you with that zany vibe right upfront. And as it happens, that's just what Taystee's offers.
Its best and most whimsical burger only shows up once per week, but the Wednesday Steak Burger is worth the wait. "Prime rib-eye, two slices of Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and mayonnaise" await you.
(734) 263-2208
2689 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Minnesota: The Double Original at MyBurger
MyBurger, purveyor of self-described "flippin' good burgers," appears to know exactly what it's doing. These burgers are indeed flippin' good, and this is doubly true of the Double Original, a hefty hamburger with fried onions, ketchup, mustard, and sweet pickles on a brown, buttered bun.
Uh, yum. With rough-edged patties that hang tantalizingly over the edges of the bread bun, it's hard not to fantasize about taking a bite.
Multiple locations
Mississippi: The Camphouse Burger at the Camphouse Burger Bar
The Camphouse Burger Bar specializes not just in scratch-made burgers and milkshakes but alcoholic beverages, too. It's a true bar/restaurant combo that easily scratches the itch for either category.
And while you're in, try its namesake burger. It's two beef patties, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, and something called comeback sauce that we think will have you doing exactly that: coming back for more.
Multiple locations
Missouri: Bleus Brothers at Black Sheep
Black Sheep's website indicates burger, shakes, and rock and roll. We're not sure what the last part means, but the formula for its burgers and shakes Black Sheep has got down pat.
The deliciously punny burger "Bleus Brothers" can be found here, and you can expect twin (brother) patties, bleu cheese, candied bacon, butter lettuce, and avocado truffle mayo. Consider yourself on a mission to try it.
Multiple locations
Montana: I'm Your Huckleberry Burger at The Burger Dive
Featured in the 2016 World Food Championships and on the "Man vs. Food" Travel Channel series, The Burger Dive is kind of a Montana celebrity. Speaking of celebrities, the Val Kilmer-inspired "I'm Your Huckleberry" burger is an incredible award-winning meal with huckleberry hatch chili barbecue sauce, bacon, goat cheese, arugula, and roasted red pepper.
It's served up with fresh-cut fries. You really don't want to sleep on this one.
(406) 281-8292
114 N 27th St, Billings, MT 59101
Nebraska: Greatest Burger Ever at Honest Abe's Burgers and Freedom
The founding fathers couldn't have asked for a better combo: burgers and freedom. Hopefully, the whole package still comes with fries.
But even if it didn't, the "Greatest Burger Ever" would still be worth it. A beef patty with bacon, griddled onions, American cheese, and something called "awesome sauce." Sounds like the kind of condiment that belongs on the greatest burger ever — or at least Nebraska's personal best.
Multiple locations
Nevada: The Americana Burger at Barcode Burgers
Nevada's Barcode Burgers is home of the "two-bite guarantee." If you try one bite, you're guaranteed to have another.
Nevada is known for style, but its Americana Burger also boasts real substance: beef patty, pickles, crispy onions, and American cheese, ketchup on top, and mustard on the bottom. Standard burger ingredients, but put to incredible use in the Barcode kitchen
(702) 294-2633
1590 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
New Hampshire: Our Classic at Hop + Grind
Hop + Grind says that the burger revolution begins in its kitchen. Perhaps that's why it doesn't have "a" or "the" classic but "our" classic.
Its own take on the time-tested cheeseburger is a single beef patty on New School American cheese with "sweet heat pickle," crispy onion, and hop sauce, which is a kind of spicy sauce infused with hops. Count us in.
(603) 397-5564
17 Madbury Rd, Durham, NH 03824
New Jersey: The Smack at Burger 25
Why is it called "Burger 25"? Because it sells 25 different burgers. Boom. Simple, straightforward, and delicious — that's Burger 25's style, and it works.
It offers something called "The Smack," which consists of a seasoned angus beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles, and an in-house condiment known as "Smack Sauce," known for the wallop it delivers to the tastebuds. It's the best burger a New Jerseyean could ask for.
(732) 270-0025
199 NJ-37, Toms River, NJ 08753
New Mexico: The Oinker at Sparky's BBQ and Espresso
Sparky's BBQ and Espresso has a deliciously dark sense of humor. Its "Oinker" burger is basically a hammier version of its "World Famous Burger," which is a good old-fashioned cheeseburger loaded with hatch green chile.
Now add to that a full ¼ pound of pulled pork, and you've got yourself an Oinker burger. Grunting like a hog as you eat is not mandatory, but you may find yourself doing it anyway.
(575) 267-4222
115 Franklin St, Hatch, NM 87937
New York: The Spicy Jalapeño Double Cheeseburger at 7th Street Burger
All ingredients at this restaurant are reportedly smashed to perfection. 7th Street is all about that smashburger, which trendy beef sandwich it serves with gusto.
The Spicy Jalapeño Double Cheeseburger is two beef patties with American cheese, grilled onions, jalapeño slices, and ghost pepper sauce. Is your mouth cruisin' for a bruisin', but specifically in that "hurts so good" kind of way? This, reader, is your burger.
Multiple locations
North Carolina: The Ranchero Burger at MoJoe's Burger Joint
Raleigh, North Carolina's premier award-winning burger restaurant is MoJoe's Burger Joint, a casual dining experience with burgers that are anything but casual. These all-beef patties are dressed up with amazing toppings, but its gem among gems is the Ranchero Burger.
It's a beef patty smothered with pepper jack cheese, salsa verde, jalapeño bacon, topped off with a fried egg. "Ranchero" just means someone who works a ranch, but if this burger comes with the job, sign us up.
(919) 832-6799
620 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27603
North Dakota: The Bacon Cheeseburger at The Shack on Broadway
The Shack on Broadway proves that sometimes, simplest is best. It actually serves a wide variety of things like buttermilk pancakes and mashed potatoes and gravy.
But the burgers are where The Shack really shines. Its bacon cheeseburger is an uncomplicated pleasure, featuring a ⅓ pound beef patty, thick-cut bacon, and the customer's choice of cheese. Some burgers go fancy, but this one goes hard.
(701) 356-2211
3215 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Signature Burger 3 at Halal Burgers
Halal Burgers seeks to furnish your stomach with bold burgers. It wants to be unforgettable. It has succeeded.
No one without serious amnesia could forget their first "Burger 3" experience, an imposing triple stack of beef patties showered in caramelized onions, each patty draped with melted American cheese, mayo, and Halal's signature sauce. To this divine cheeseburger we issue an emphatic "hallelujah."
(937) 400-8311
767 Lyons Rd, Washington Township, OH 45459
Oklahoma: Officer Pat's Combo at The Patty Wagon
A play on the antiquated slang for a police car, the Patty Wagon is a casual restaurant with a flair for ground beef. Its officers are more likely to issue a side of fries than a ticket.
The best offering here is the Officer Pat's Combo. It's an Angus beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onions, and the customer's right to their choice of sauce.
Multiple locations
Oregon: Magic Man at Portland Burger
To be fair, Portland Burger's website contends that the "best burger" is a myth. Well, we respectfully disagree.
The "Magic Man" has more than a few tricks up its sleeve, including ginger-soy sauce-marinated Portabella mushrooms, bacon, Swiss cheese, and garlic aioli. But its grand finale? After trying just one, the Magic Man will make you reappear at Portland Burger again and again.
(971) 242-8725
304 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204
Pennsylvania: All-American Burger at Bullfrog Brewery
Some restaurants have it all – Bullfrog is an awesome brewery in its own right, but to land our spot for Pennsylvania's best burger, as well? It's almost not even fair.
The All-American Burger may not be elaborate, but darned if it doesn't just nail the fundamentals. Get back to basics with a beef patty, American cheese, onion, tomato, bacon, pickles, and (for a little extra flair) thousand island dressing.
(570) 326-4700
229 W 4th St, Williamsport, PA 17701
Rhode Island: Granny Boo's Badass Bacon Burger at Ogie's Trailer Park
Don't let the name fool you. Ogie's Trailer Park is actually a stylish restaurant with a sense of humor, offering a killer selection of diverse grub like soft pretzel sticks, pizza logs, and even Brussels sprouts.
But the shining peak of its culinary prowess is "Granny Boo's Badass Bacon Burger," featuring bacon, cooper sharp cheese, onion, and "Ogie sauce." Don't worry, it does taste better than it sounds.
(401) 383-8200
1155 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02909
South Carolina: Dirty South at Burgers and Barley
This is one of the more unusual burgers you will run into during your lifetime. It's also one of the tastiest, and for our money, it's South Carolina's best.
Burgers and Barley makes the "Dirty South," which includes yellow cheddar, beer chili, fried green tomatoes, beer mustard, and a special Southern relish called "Charleston Chow-Chow." It's served with a side of potato chips. We told you it was unusual — unusually good, that is.
(803) 328-3926
111 Cherry Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732
South Dakota: Raspberry Jalapeno Popper at Blarney Stone Pub
You may hesitate to kiss the Blarney Stone, but it would be a challenge not to at least take a peck at Blarney Stone Pub's Raspberry Jalapeno Popper burger. You've got your smoked cheddar, jalapeño cream cheese, bacon, and fried onions.
It would be pretty darned good if Blarney left it at that, but the coup de grace is when it tops it all off with raspberry chipotle sauce. It's nothing to shake a shillelagh at.
(605) 274-0103
333 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: White Oak BBQ Burger at Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden
Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden (PBPBG) may be a mouthful, but it captures that old-school American aesthetic of the clean-cut gentleman manning a soda jerk. Its White Oak BBQ Burger is only one among PBPBG's made-from-scratch burgers, complete with locally baked buns from one Frothy Monkey Bakery, but it's Pharmacy's finest.
It's got Coca-Cola BBQ sauce (house-made), provolone cheese, fried onion slices, and a bit of pickle. The perfect balance of savory and sweet.
(615) 712-9517
731 Mcferrin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206
Texas: The Western at Twisted Root Burger Co.
Twisted Root once shared the screen with famous restaurateur and television personality Guy Fieri. It's even been on A&E's "Storage Wars," which is fitting because its Western burger is highly storable in the gut.
It's got pepper jack cheese, fried onion strings, bacon, and — as though jalapeños needed to be any more intense — pickled jalapeños. Trust us, it's a winning combination.
Multiple locations
Utah: Tama Samoa at Seven Brothers Burgers
So it's not the Hawaiian entry for our list, but Seven Brothers Burgers specializes in bringing some of the flavors of the Pacific Islands to Utah. This effort's most potent product is something called the Tama Samoa.
It's two beef patties sandwiched between two fried onion rings, topped with pineapple, American cheese, and smothered in Seven Brothers' house sauce. Yum.
Multiple locations
Vermont: The Notch Burger at Idletyme
With roots as far back as 1900, Vermont's Idletyme Brewery and Restaurant is a quaint classic that curates beer and cocktails as well as some mouthwatering burgers. This would include Vermont's best, the Notch Burger.
It's a beef patty slathered with maple onion jam, roasted jalapeño aioli, fried onions, and Gruyère cheese. Polish this one off and carve a notch in your belt.
(802) 253-4765
1859 Mountain Rd, Stowe, VT 05672
Virginia: The Cherrydale Brisket Burger at Burger Billy's Joint
Burger Billy's Joint takes its smash burgers seriously. All its beef and buns are sourced locally, and customers can taste the difference.
This is especially true of the Cherrydale Brisket Burger. It's a tender beef patty topped with brisket, smoked gouda cheese, grilled onions, and with a finishing touch of candied bacon for that little dose of sweetness that hits just right.
(703) 512-0102
3800 Langston Blvd., Arlington, VA 22207
Washington: 12th Man Burger from Rain City Burgers
Rain City Burgers is a Seattle hole in the wall that promises no added hormones or antibiotics in its beef, which is on a totally vegetarian diet. You may not think veggies taste good, but they evidently make burgers taste good.
In honor of the Seattle Seahawks, the 12th Man Burger comes with two beef patties, standard fixings like lettuce and tomato, and a flavorful homemade sauce. Don't pass it up.
(206) 525-3542
6501 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA 98115
West Virginia: The Crashburger at Black Circle Bistro
Black Circle Bistro prides itself on making everything fresh to order in a tiny kitchen. With burgers this good, we don't care how big the kitchen is.
Black Circle's Crashburger takes the cake (or perhaps the patty) with its winning formula of traditional burger staples: American cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickles, mayo, ketchup, and mustard. And if you want to add a second patty, Black Circle is there for you.
black.circle.enterprises@gmail.com
1318 Harper Rd, Beckley, WV 25801
Wisconsin: Al's Hashburger at Al's Hamburgers
Enough with all this ground beef. How about some corned beef hash?
This is the question posed by Al's Hamburgers in Wisconsin, purveyor of the Hashburger: corned beef hash, Swiss cheese, fried onion strips, a fried egg, and topped off with Thousand Island dressing. It may not be traditional, but we say out with the old and in with the new.
(920) 437-5114
131 S Washington St, Green Bay, WI 54301
Wyoming: Drac Attack at Little Shop of Burgers
Where is Seymour when you need him? The pop culture-infused Little Shop of Burgers is positively dripping with theme, parading its host of horror-themed burgers in honor of the famous musical from which it derives its name.
The Drac Attack is its finest burger — and Wyoming's for that matter. It's layered with garlic sauce and havarti cheese, and sprinkled with tiny little chives.
(307) 234-3472
1040 N Center St, Casper, WY 82601
Methodology
We searched for the best burgers by state, which factored a few things into the analysis. We looked at things like customer reviews, restaurant ratings, the total number of ratings, and how frequently certain burgers were ordered. And it didn't hurt if the burger had won an award or two.