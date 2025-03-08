What's The Absolute Best Cheese For A Burger?

When it comes to the best all-American cheeseburger recipe, your focus should always start with the cheese. It's not enough to choose something with a flavor that matches your other ingredients — you also have to consider meltability. Food Republic spoke with Troy Guard, owner and executive chef of TAG Restaurant Group, to get his thoughts on the absolute best cheese for a burger.

"For me, medium cheddar is the ultimate burger cheese," Guard said. "Unlike American cheese, which is mild and mostly about texture, medium cheddar still melts well while bringing a richer taste that adds just the right amount of sharpness without overpowering the burger." From its iconic orange hue to its semi-hard texture, chefs love cheddar for its versatility. Despite having relatively low moisture, a factor that often contributes to how well a cheese responds to heat, it melts extremely well whether in a dry environment like a grill or a wet one like a mac n' cheese sauce.

"Cheddar is also a versatile cheese that pairs well with anything from traditional burger toppings to [barbecue] sauce," Guard explained. Whereas mild cheddar might get lost in your burger's other flavors and sharp may be the only thing you can taste, medium cheddar strikes the perfect balance of flavor, meltability, and texture. With so much versatility, you can incorporate medium cheddar into your burger in a number of different ways, from mixing it into your meat to melting it directly onto the bun.