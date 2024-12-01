Give Your Cheeseburger The Breakfast Treatment With One Ingredient
Who doesn't love an all-American cheeseburger? While this iconic food is nothing short of satisfying when covered with the right amount of melted American cheese, lettuce, and onion, you may be in the market to give your burgers a breakfast-friendly upgrade. For extra flavor, additional moisture, and more protein, top your next cheeseburger with a fried egg. Pan-fried eggs with perfectly cooked whites and soft yolks give cheeseburgers an extra rich flavor and more sophisticated appeal. Specifically, runny egg yolks act as a sauce, which covers your burger patties and makes each bite more creamy and delicious than the last.
To make egg-topped burgers at home, the process is quite simple. Prepare your cheeseburgers as usual on the grill or in a pan over your stove. Once your burgers are nearing the end of their cooking time, prepare fried eggs in a small, separate skillet. Alternatively, fry your burgers and once they come off the pan, leave a small amount of residual fat from the meat, add a bit of butter, and prepare your eggs in the leftover drippings.
Feel free to follow a few fried egg hacks like incorporating extra ingredients to the pan for additional flavor. Use a splash of vinegar or chili crisp for a more unique taste. Cook your eggs until the whites are completely set and the yolks are still soft. Once your cheeseburgers are neatly assembled, score the yolks and enjoy.
Upgrade your next cheeseburger with more breakfast-friendly ingredients
Now that you know the tasty benefits of adding fried eggs to cheeseburgers, why not incorporate another savory ingredient to the mix? While bacon-loaded cheeseburgers aren't necessarily a new concept, adding both eggs and bacon to your next round of beef patties makes for one extra satisfying morning meal. As you prepare your burgers over the stove, cook bacon on a lined baking sheet in your oven. On the other hand, you can also streamline the cooking process and use only one pan for the entire meal. Fry bacon in a large skillet and leave a small amount of grease in the pan to fry your burger patties. Once your burgers finish cooking, wipe out most of the excess grease and fry your eggs.
Next to upgrading classic cheeseburgers with eggs and bacon, use a range of varied toppings as well. Top burgers with creamy mashed avocado or try the unconventional way Gordon Ramsay adds cheese to his burgers and fry slices in a hot skillet. To make this meal more savory, skip the fresh lettuce and tomato and try sauteed kale and mushrooms.
When it comes to including condiments, think beyond traditional ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise and make a homemade aioli with eggs, oil, garlic, and lemon juice. You can also make your own spicy ketchup by combining store-bought ketchup with hot sauce and cayenne pepper.