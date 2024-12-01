Give Your Cheeseburger The Breakfast Treatment With One Ingredient

Who doesn't love an all-American cheeseburger? While this iconic food is nothing short of satisfying when covered with the right amount of melted American cheese, lettuce, and onion, you may be in the market to give your burgers a breakfast-friendly upgrade. For extra flavor, additional moisture, and more protein, top your next cheeseburger with a fried egg. Pan-fried eggs with perfectly cooked whites and soft yolks give cheeseburgers an extra rich flavor and more sophisticated appeal. Specifically, runny egg yolks act as a sauce, which covers your burger patties and makes each bite more creamy and delicious than the last.

To make egg-topped burgers at home, the process is quite simple. Prepare your cheeseburgers as usual on the grill or in a pan over your stove. Once your burgers are nearing the end of their cooking time, prepare fried eggs in a small, separate skillet. Alternatively, fry your burgers and once they come off the pan, leave a small amount of residual fat from the meat, add a bit of butter, and prepare your eggs in the leftover drippings.

Feel free to follow a few fried egg hacks like incorporating extra ingredients to the pan for additional flavor. Use a splash of vinegar or chili crisp for a more unique taste. Cook your eggs until the whites are completely set and the yolks are still soft. Once your cheeseburgers are neatly assembled, score the yolks and enjoy.