There's Something Different About Cheeseburgers From Connecticut

Connecticut has made its mark in the burger world with the steamed cheeseburger, a regional specialty that stands out for its unique preparation. This dish is slightly different from the traditional all-American cheeseburger recipe you might be used to. These burgers are fully cooked with steam, producing a tender, juicy patty that's entirely its own.

To make it, ground beef is packed into metal shelf-like containers, which are then placed inside custom-designed stainless steel steam cabinets filled with boiling water. These cabinets, fitted with individual trays for both meat and cheese, use steam to cook the patties. The result is a soft, grayish patty that remains exceptionally moist due to the concentrated steam. In the same way, blocks of white or orange cheddar cheese are also steamed until melted. Once ready, the patty is removed, and the melted cheese is poured over the top, ready to be served.

The steamed cheeseburger holds a special place in Connecticut's culinary identity, attracting visitors to the Nutmeg State. It is typically served on a Kaiser roll, setting it apart from the traditional sesame seed bun. Toppings, which Alton Brown believes can make or break a burger, are kept minimal unless otherwise requested, with condiments like ketchup or mustard not typically served on the burger.