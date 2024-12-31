There's Something Different About Cheeseburgers From Connecticut
Connecticut has made its mark in the burger world with the steamed cheeseburger, a regional specialty that stands out for its unique preparation. This dish is slightly different from the traditional all-American cheeseburger recipe you might be used to. These burgers are fully cooked with steam, producing a tender, juicy patty that's entirely its own.
To make it, ground beef is packed into metal shelf-like containers, which are then placed inside custom-designed stainless steel steam cabinets filled with boiling water. These cabinets, fitted with individual trays for both meat and cheese, use steam to cook the patties. The result is a soft, grayish patty that remains exceptionally moist due to the concentrated steam. In the same way, blocks of white or orange cheddar cheese are also steamed until melted. Once ready, the patty is removed, and the melted cheese is poured over the top, ready to be served.
The steamed cheeseburger holds a special place in Connecticut's culinary identity, attracting visitors to the Nutmeg State. It is typically served on a Kaiser roll, setting it apart from the traditional sesame seed bun. Toppings, which Alton Brown believes can make or break a burger, are kept minimal unless otherwise requested, with condiments like ketchup or mustard not typically served on the burger.
The history of Connecticut's steamed cheeseburgers
The steamed cheeseburger, sometimes referred to as "cheese burg," originated in the early 1900s in Middletown, Connecticut, where its predecessor was a simple steamed cheese sandwich sold from a food cart. Over time, the addition of a beef patty transformed it into the steamed cheeseburger we know today.
Ted's Restaurant in Meriden, which opened in 1959, is often credited as the benchmark for Connecticut's steamed cheeseburger. Using the same stainless-steel steam cooking method since its founding, Ted's has preserved and popularized this unique cooking style, drawing both locals and national attention. Nearby, K LaMay's Steamed Cheeseburgers offers its own spin on the cheese burg, serving a larger steamed burger made in plastic trays instead of metal. Kevin LaMay, the founder, started at Ted's during his teenage years before opening his own restaurant just down the road.
Connecticut's influence on burger history goes beyond the steamed cheeseburger. Louis' Lunch in New Haven is recognized by the Library of Congress as the birthplace of the hamburger. Known for its grilled, five-meat patties served on white toast, Louis' Lunch highlights the state's legacy of burger innovation. While each of these establishments offers its own variation of the classic burger, together they showcase Connecticut's commitment to preserving and celebrating the hamburger.