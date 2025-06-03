Juicy, Flavorful Burgers Start With These 2 Pantry Staples
Few things can top a well-flavored, juicy burger. However, making the perfect version isn't as easy as it seems — especially when you can quickly end up with a lackluster, dry patty. To get the best outcome possible, Food Republic contacted expert Dagan Lynn, executive chef of Beef. It's What's For Dinner. His tips for curating a plump burger include using two ingredients: one for juiciness, and one for flavor.
"Eggs are commonly used to bind burger patties and can help add moisture to the burger," Lynn explains. The yolk, in particular, introduces extra water content for a succulent texture and rich flavor. If you decide to make your patties with a lean version of ground beef, Lynn points out that using an egg is essential to prevent a dry or crumbling base. As a general rule of thumb, use about one egg per pound of ground beef.
Regarding flavor, Lynn says dried flaked onions are key. "These are a shelf-stable pantry staple that gives the burger a deep onion flavor without the sharp taste of raw onions," he explains. Further, choosing the dried variety provides textural consistency throughout the burger and a "great depth of flavor that complements the beef and adds to that mouthwatering, juicy bite." After all, the pungent notes of the allium work perfectly with the beef to create a double-punched patty of umami taste. Lynn recommends using one teaspoon per pound of ground beef. "This will allow the flavor to come through without overpowering the beef."
How to add more juiciness and flavor to burgers after cooking
In addition to these game-changing pantry staples, there are other ways to curate a flavorful, juicy burger. For example, double down on using eggs by topping the sandwich with a fried version (just be sure to use this egg trick for a mess-free burger). The deeply rich yolk imparts an overall savoriness and decadent bite. Further, pair the runny egg with the absolute best cheese for a burger — a nice medium cheddar — to get the ultimate melty goodness, which adds a bit of extra moisture to an already succulent creation.
For more savoriness, don't stop at adding dried onions to the patty. Instead, incorporate them into other components — like a homemade sauce — for bits of umami-rich notes. You could also sprinkle the crunchy pieces on top of the bun to provide unique texture while imparting extra flavor. Dagan Lynn explains how dried onions "are great if you're making beef patties in a pinch and don't have an array of toppings to serve them with," because you get all the flavor without the need for chopping. This makes them perfect for when you want to upgrade your burger with a flavorful compound butter. Make sure to sprinkle some of the flaky dried onions into the butter for pops of zestiness that melt into the sandwich. Slather it on top of the hot, cooked beef patty or spread it on the toasted bun for palatable drippings of heavy, buttery, yet herbaceous taste.