Few things can top a well-flavored, juicy burger. However, making the perfect version isn't as easy as it seems — especially when you can quickly end up with a lackluster, dry patty. To get the best outcome possible, Food Republic contacted expert Dagan Lynn, executive chef of Beef. It's What's For Dinner. His tips for curating a plump burger include using two ingredients: one for juiciness, and one for flavor.

"Eggs are commonly used to bind burger patties and can help add moisture to the burger," Lynn explains. The yolk, in particular, introduces extra water content for a succulent texture and rich flavor. If you decide to make your patties with a lean version of ground beef, Lynn points out that using an egg is essential to prevent a dry or crumbling base. As a general rule of thumb, use about one egg per pound of ground beef.

Regarding flavor, Lynn says dried flaked onions are key. "These are a shelf-stable pantry staple that gives the burger a deep onion flavor without the sharp taste of raw onions," he explains. Further, choosing the dried variety provides textural consistency throughout the burger and a "great depth of flavor that complements the beef and adds to that mouthwatering, juicy bite." After all, the pungent notes of the allium work perfectly with the beef to create a double-punched patty of umami taste. Lynn recommends using one teaspoon per pound of ground beef. "This will allow the flavor to come through without overpowering the beef."