Beyond Vs Impossible: What's The Difference Between These 2 Popular Plant-Based Burgers?

Plant-based burgers have come a long way from the early days of dry, flavorless veggie patties. As a long-time vegetarian, I have to say that science has really moved in our favor over the past few decades. Two brands in particular have revolutionized the industry: Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods. Both companies aim to replicate the taste, texture, and experience of eating real-meat beef, but they take different approaches to achieving this goal. The secret is that Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods use various plant-based proteins, fats, and other ingredients to mimic real meat, but the composition and cooking properties of each brand differ.

The biggest distinction lies in how these two brands achieve their "meaty" taste — each with a similar goal but different ingredients. Whether you're a flexitarian, vegetarian, or just curious about meat alternatives, understanding these differences can help you choose the best plant-based burger for your taste and dietary preferences.