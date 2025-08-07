Review: Chick-Fil-A's New Fall Menu Items Redefine The Season
The arrival of fall means more than just a shift in weather — it also ushers in the launch of seasonal menu items at our favorite fast food spots. Chick-fil-A is getting a jump on the crisp air and changing leaves by introducing a lineup of limited-time offerings to spice up the season.
Food Republic got an exclusive first look at the chain's fall 2025 lineup, which includes three iterations of the new Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich, four Cherry Berry beverages (Cherry Berry & Sprite, Cherry Berry Lemonade, Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade, and Cherry Berry Sunjoy), and two variations of Waffle Potato Chips (Original and Chick-fil-A Sauce flavor). While some of these items are fresh off a test run, others are back due to popular demand.
From fruity refreshers to savory chicken sandwiches with a twist, there's a lot to unpack with this latest launch. Could one of these become your new Chick-fil-A go-to order when the seasons change? Here's everything you need to know about what Chick-fil-A is serving up this fall.
Price and availability
Chick-fil-A's fall 2025 menu officially launches on August 18 and will be available for a limited time. The Cherry Berry lineup ranges in starting price from $2.89 to $4.75. The Cherry Berry & Sprite is the most affordable of the group at $2.89, followed by the Cherry Berry Lemonade at $3.25 and the Cherry Berry Sunjoy at $3.35. The Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade sits at the top of the list at $4.75.
For the most part, the Cherry Berry lineup is priced slightly higher than their traditional counterparts. Small versions of Sprite, Lemonade, and Sunjoy are priced at $2.15, $2.55, and $2.55, respectively. The only exception is the Frosted Lemonade which is typically priced at $4.89, making the Cherry Berry version the slightly cheaper option.
The Pretzel Cheddar Club starts at $7.65 and varies based on the type of protein. Customers can choose from an original fillet ($7.65), spicy fillet ($8.05), or a grilled fillet ($8.59). With Chick-fil-A's current Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich priced at $9.25, the new pretzel-based version is a more affordable club-style option. As for the Waffle Potato Chips, both the Original and Chick-fil-A sauce flavors start at $2.09, with prices varying by location.
Cherry Berry & Sprite
While Cherry Berry debuted as a limited-time collection last spring, the Cherry Berry & Sprite is making its Chick-fil-A debut this August. It's also the first (and hopefully not the last) time the chain is offering a seasonal soda.
Sweet, bubbly, and slightly nostalgic, this drink delivers a bold cherry flavor that avoids the artificial aftertaste that often plagues many cherry-flavored foods and drinks. The drink contains 200 calories (about 80 more than a regular small Sprite) and is sweet yet lighter than expected thanks to the use of soda as a base.
The cherry berry flavor is reminiscent of a cherry Twizzler or even a retro soda pop. It's sweet and sugary feel had me longing for a day at the arcade in the 1980s (even though I wasn't around yet to experience one). It's playful, refreshing, and an exciting new addition to Chick-fil-A's fall menu as well as the overall Cherry Berry collection.
Cherry Berry Lemonade
Cherry Berry Lemonade puts a tart twist on the Cherry Berry line by combining Chick-fil-A's signature lemonade with cherry, blueberry, and cranberry flavors. I was immediately struck by how well the drink balances sweet and sour. The cherry and berry flavors bring a sweet fruitiness while the lemonade delivers a nice tang. The result? A fresh, vibrant drink with bits of lemon pulp throughout to give it that added sense of freshness.
At 260 calories, it's a bit higher than the traditional small lemonade (190 calories), but the added berry blend makes it worth it. Unlike some of the other drinks in the lineup, the cherry berry mix takes a bit more of a backseat in this drink. Its subtlety makes it ideal for those interested in the collection but are looking for something a bit less cherry-forward. For fans of tart drinks, the Cherry Berry Lemonade is a no-brainer.
Cherry Berry Sunjoy
The Cherry Berry Sunjoy puts a twist on Chick-fil-A's Sunjoy — a drink that is half sweet tea and half lemonade — by mixing in the aforementioned cherry and berry flavors. At 230 calories, it contains about 50 more calories than a traditional small Sunjoy but is still lighter than some other drinks in the lineup.
The sweet tea gives this drink a noticeably sweeter profile than the Cherry Berry Lemonade, yet the lemonade makes it tarter than the Cherry Berry & Sprite. The result is a smooth, balanced drink that doesn't lean too far in either direction. Of all the Cherry Berry drinks, this one feels like it falls right in the middle of the sweetness scale. In the words of Goldilocks, the Cherry Berry Sunjoy is "just right."
Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade
When I first heard about the Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade, I wasn't sure what to expect. I'd had frozen lemonade before and assumed this drink would be something similar. But once I took my first sip, I realized I was way off — and that I was never turning back. It was less of a slushy and more a creamy milkshake.
For those unfamiliar, Chick-fil-A's Frosted Lemonade is a blend of the chain's lemonade and Icedream (aka ice cream) dessert. Together, the two create a fruity yet creamy delight. While Frosted Lemonade currently comes in other flavors such as Peach and Pineapple Dragonfruit, this iteration adds a berry twist.
The Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade turned out to be my favorite drink of the day. It was creamy, fruity, and sweet with a light cherry and berry flavor. I definitely was tasting a lot more Icedream than lemonade in my cup, but I wasn't complaining.
At 370 calories, it's easily the richest drink of the bunch and sometimes felt a bit more like a full-on dessert than a beverage. But if you're looking for a sweet treat rather than a thirst quencher, this Cherry Berry pick is the one for you.
Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich
Next up, it's sandwich time — the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwiches, to be specific. While Chick-fil-A already offers a Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich with Colby Jack cheese, this version introduces a few notable upgrades.
For starters, it swaps Colby Jack for cheddar cheese — a first for Chick-fil-A — and is served on a pretzel bun. It also expands beyond grilled chicken, offering customers three protein options: grilled fillet (580 calories), original breaded fillet (730 calories), or a spicy breaded fillet (750 calories).
As for the sandwich itself? Well, I'm already counting the days until I can order it again. The pretzel bun is a true standout. Soft, buttery, and warm, it's an absolute gamechanger. While each of the chicken options were amazing — you can't go wrong with a regular fillet, and the grilled version provided nice contrast — as a lover of spicy food, the spicy breaded fillet really stood out. Still, all three provide loads of flavor and excellent mouthfeel, constructed well from top to bottom. Coupled with the smoky bacon, fresh lettuce, juicy tomato, and that decadent cheddar, the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich is proof that Chick-fil-A is taking club sandwiches to a whole new level. And, honestly, I'm here for it.
Waffle Potato Chips
The final item in Chick-fil-A's fall 2025 lineup is a reimagined version of its Waffle Potato Chips. Although the chain already offers potato chips, this new iteration is more visually aligned with the appearance of Chick-fil-A's famous waffle fries.
Available in two flavors (Original and Chick-fil-A Sauce), the Waffle Potato Chips are crunchy, salty, and basically everything you could ever want in a potato chip. Fans of thinner chips like Lay's may think they're a bit too thick, but the kettle-style approach feels intentional and fitting considering that they're modeled after the chain's waffle fries.
While both bags were great, it might not surprise you to learn that the Chick-fil-A Sauce flavor is the clear standout. While I had doubts that the chain's signature sauce would translate well to a chip, the combination of the two just works. The chips are smoky and slightly sweet, boasting a similar flavor profile to barbecue chips with a distinct Chick-fil-A twist.
Final thoughts
It's clear that Chick-fil-A thought of everyone when creating this seasonal menu. Whether you're craving a snack or a full meal, a refreshing drink or a rich, decadent treat, the menu offers a surprising amount of variety.
What stands out most about this lineup is its sense of newness for the brand. Chick-fil-A is stepping outside of its usual comfort zone, introducing ingredients and food items like cheddar cheese, flavored sodas, and even retail-ready chip bags for the first time. It feels like the brand is really testing the waters with this launch, and it works.
But this launch is also about more than what's on the menu. It feels like an attempt to define a season that often gets overlooked, at least in the fast food realm. While we all associate winter with peppermint and peak summer with watermelon and pineapple, that awkward in-between stretch of time lacks a distinct flavor profile (aside from pumpkin spice, of course). But it seems like Chick-fil-A is giving it one. Cherries, cheddar, and Chick-fil-A sauce. Has a nice ring to it, no?