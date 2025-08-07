Review: Chick-Fil-A's New Fall Menu Items Redefine The Season

The arrival of fall means more than just a shift in weather — it also ushers in the launch of seasonal menu items at our favorite fast food spots. Chick-fil-A is getting a jump on the crisp air and changing leaves by introducing a lineup of limited-time offerings to spice up the season.

Food Republic got an exclusive first look at the chain's fall 2025 lineup, which includes three iterations of the new Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich, four Cherry Berry beverages (Cherry Berry & Sprite, Cherry Berry Lemonade, Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade, and Cherry Berry Sunjoy), and two variations of Waffle Potato Chips (Original and Chick-fil-A Sauce flavor). While some of these items are fresh off a test run, others are back due to popular demand.

From fruity refreshers to savory chicken sandwiches with a twist, there's a lot to unpack with this latest launch. Could one of these become your new Chick-fil-A go-to order when the seasons change? Here's everything you need to know about what Chick-fil-A is serving up this fall.