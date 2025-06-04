Review: Chick-Fil-A's New Peach Frosted Lemonade Is A Cool Refresher For Summer

Sippable creamy treats seem like menu items that have always been available to order at Chick-fil-A, and yet they were only introduced in 2006. Initial customer response was positive enough that the chain started introducing seasonal flavors soon after. After 15 iterations before settling on its final one — with a nod to its Georgian origins — a Peach Milkshake first made its greatness known starting in the summer of 2009. Ever since then, no summer on earth has been devoid of Chick-fil-A's Peach Milkshake, including this upcoming one in 2025. In 2015, the chain added a tasty wrinkle to its treats line-up (nationwide) when it combined the talents of its lemonade and its Icedream dessert to form the Frosted Lemonade. Now, a decade later, those tasty bits of real peach pieces are being borrowed for a new set of summer sippers: Peach Frosted Lemonade and Peach Frosted Diet Lemonade.

So, are the new Peach Frosted Lemonades the next great seasonal flavor innovation by Chick-fil-A, or will it be forever overshadowed by the true taste of summer at the chain — the Peach Milkshake? Food Republic caught a sneak sip at the new treats, along with catching up with its old friend — the returning Peach Milkshake — and washed it all down with some chicken and fries to see where the truth lies.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.