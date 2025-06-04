Review: Chick-Fil-A's New Peach Frosted Lemonade Is A Cool Refresher For Summer
Sippable creamy treats seem like menu items that have always been available to order at Chick-fil-A, and yet they were only introduced in 2006. Initial customer response was positive enough that the chain started introducing seasonal flavors soon after. After 15 iterations before settling on its final one — with a nod to its Georgian origins — a Peach Milkshake first made its greatness known starting in the summer of 2009. Ever since then, no summer on earth has been devoid of Chick-fil-A's Peach Milkshake, including this upcoming one in 2025. In 2015, the chain added a tasty wrinkle to its treats line-up (nationwide) when it combined the talents of its lemonade and its Icedream dessert to form the Frosted Lemonade. Now, a decade later, those tasty bits of real peach pieces are being borrowed for a new set of summer sippers: Peach Frosted Lemonade and Peach Frosted Diet Lemonade.
So, are the new Peach Frosted Lemonades the next great seasonal flavor innovation by Chick-fil-A, or will it be forever overshadowed by the true taste of summer at the chain — the Peach Milkshake? Food Republic caught a sneak sip at the new treats, along with catching up with its old friend — the returning Peach Milkshake — and washed it all down with some chicken and fries to see where the truth lies.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What is Peach Frosted Lemonade?
Peach Frosted Lemonade is a brand new treat innovation from Chick-fil-A. The Frosted Lemonade is a union of Chick-fil-A regular lemonade or diet Lemonade, and the same Icedream dessert and peach pieces that are utilized in the Peach Milkshake. It should not be confused with the seasonal White Peach flavoring that was first introduced in 2018, and also once infused itself into the magic that is a Frosted Lemonade.
The chain describes it as, "Offering a delicious twist, the Peach Frosted Lemonade delivers a taste of summer with every sip, adding fresh lemon juice to the recipe for a perfectly balanced blend of creamy, fruity and refreshing flavors." Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A said in a press release, "As we continue to surprise and delight our Guests with new and unique flavors throughout the year, we wanted to offer a spin on the peach taste everyone knows and loves with the Peach Frosted Lemonade." She added, whether it's a picnic in the park with friends, or a weeknight dinner with family, our Peach treats — paired with crispy Chick-n-Strips — are the perfect duo to share a bite and soak up the flavors of summer."
How to buy and try Peach Frosted Lemonade
Starting on Monday, June 9, peach season returns to participating Chick-fil-A locations in the United States (with apologies to Alaska and Vermont) and Canada. In addition to the Peach Milkshake blessing menus with its presence, it's now joined by the new Peach Frosted Lemonade beverage. It is also available to order with the Diet Lemonade in place of the standard brew. These peachy options will remain on menus through August 16, while supplies last. When new fruit flavors enter the chain's stores, it usually signals the exit of the previous season's. Well, the good news is the spring line of tasty Pineapple Dragonfruit beverages are sticking around throughout the summer.
These beverages are available to order any day or time Chick-fil-A opens, including breakfast, but famously not including Sundays. It can be found on the menu under the Limited-Time Offers and the Treats submenus. They can be ordered in-store at the register, or at the drive thru where available. They can also be ordered in advance for dine-in, pick-up, or even delivery through Chick-fil-A's website or app.
Like all the milkshakes (sidebar: did you know you can make milkshakes sans blender?) and frosted lemonades, the peach versions are available in one size only — 16 ounces. The suggested starting retail price for the Peach Frosted Lemonade is $4.75, but price and participation may vary per location.
Taste test: Peach Frosted Lemonade
In a typical Chick-fil-A clear plastic cup, all of the Peach Frosted Lemonade's contents were brightly on display. Primarily, it looked like a light yellowish-white milkshake, with little flecks of orange cozily swimming here and there within the tall beverage. The Lemonade didn't have a strong aroma, mainly emitted a dairy smell, with the smallest hint of peach. My nostrils were expecting something a bit more, but perhaps if it had a stronger smell, it would dictate a taste that was overly fruity. The consistency of the substance looked thick, like a Chick-fil-A milkshake, but once a straw or spoon encountered its white mass, it turned out to have more of a freely fluid flow to it.
After admiring its snowy appearance, it was time to delve into its taste. I started by way of straw, and one sip confirmed instantly that we had a winner on our hands, er, my hands. It would have actually been a shock had this not worked as a treat. Imagine a looser milkshake, with bits of actual peach strew about, and then splashed with a tinge of lemon. It adds up to one excellent treat that I couldn't keep away from. The bits of peach were nice and soft and chewy, and an appropriate size to prevent any clogs with a pull from a straw. A spoon was an equally good way to deliver this to one's mouth, but somehow felt like it had an edge over the straw, as multiple pieces of peach could enter at the same time.
Taste test: Peach Frosted Diet Lemonade
After trying and easily being won over by the Peach Frosted Lemonade, I was ready to tackle the lighter take of the same thing — Peach Frosted Diet Lemonade. I enjoy low calorie drinks, usually having Diet Coke every day. Yet when it comes to desserts, I avoid leaner options and just go all out on indulgences. I have to admit, I had slight doubts before my first sip of the Peach Frosted Diet Lemonade, even if everything outwardly looked exactly the same.
Any such pre-qualms of its taste were immediately smoothed over when my lips welcomed the Peach Frosted Diet Lemonade to my mouth. I couldn't believe how good it was. While this "diet" drink is only 40 calories less than its full-sugar brother, coming in at 400, it doesn't miss a beat as a cool customer of a treat. Both the lemon flavoring and sweetness overall were somehow more prevalent in this dessert. Yes, at times the lemon could come off a tad artificial, but it was mixed in well enough with the icedream and same good old specks of peach to be a welcome item for dessert or an afternoon delight.
Peach Frosted Lemonade — sweet fuzz or zero buzz?
This turned out to be a rather tough taste test, as I couldn't resist the creamy charms of these two Frosted treats, where the sumptuous fruits of summer — peach and lemon — work a yummy magic together. I kept going back and forth between the Peach Frosted Lemonade and the Peach Frosted Diet Lemonade, sip after sip, and couldn't even figure out which was better. I just had to settle that they both were great.
The only drawback is that perhaps a 16-ounce cup of one is almost too much to take on in one sitting. That's not a bad thing, as it's ripe for sharing with a loved one, or pop into the freezer, and enjoy again on another hot day. Also, don't be afraid to dip a waffle fry, or even a Chick-n-Strip in your cup. The fruity sweetness of the Lemonade makes for a cool glaze that tastes lovely with the salt of the fries, and even more delicious with the crispier coating of the chicken piece.
Peach Frosted Lemonade or Peach Milkshake — which were we more keen on?
Our focus here has been trained on the new Peach Frosted Lemonades, but the question lurking in the background is — how does it stack up against the perennial favorite Peach Milkshake? I made sure to become reacquainted with the shake only after I had a go with the Frosted Lemonades. That turned out to be bad news for the milkshake, because the new kid on the block showed the old one that there's room to improve on something we never thought needed to be improved upon. Suddenly the Peach Milkshake felt slightly inadequate without that lean zing of lemon flavoring.
As I sat around for a while, sipping between my three treats, the milkshake lost its thickness and basically turned into peach milk. The Frosted Lemonades somehow kept their cool and consistency intact for a long while, cementing its status as the first peach treat to order this summer at Chick-fil-A.
Methodology
Prior to the release of the new Peach Frosted Lemonades in stores, I was invited for an early sneak peek and taste test of the new treats at a Manhattan location of Chick-fil-A. Naturally, this didn't happen on a Sunday. The items were made fresh onsite, and consumed at the same location to maximize quality, and enjoy the usual lovely and well-lit ambience of Chick-fil-A. In addition to the Lemonades, I tasted the Peach Milkshake for comparison, and used waffle fries and Chick-n-Strips as both chaser and palate cleansers.
This chew and review is a summation on my own personal tastes, opinions, prior Chick-fil-A experiences, and current one with these new Lemonades. The ultimate criteria for this review is based on flavor, appearance, smell, texture, familiarity, palatability, originality, peachy-keenness, and overall lovability. The short answer is: I was quite keen on these Peachy new treats, and you will be too. Sip well this summer my friends.