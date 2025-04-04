Take Club Sandwiches To A New Level With One Roasted Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The double-decker sandwich known as the club has been around since the late 1800s and typically sports at least a couple of meats, lettuce, tomato, and mayo all layered between three slices of toasted bread. Over the years, plenty of people have taken liberties with the ingredients, switching up the meats, adding cheese, piling on bacon, swapping the condiments, or changing the veggies. It's that last swap that Owen Han, a self-taught chef, content creator, and cookbook author of "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich," is a fan of. Instead of simple slices of raw tomatoes, he recommends using tomatoes that have been roasted, a process that he says will "deepen their flavor and soften their texture."

There are loads of different types of tomatoes you can use for roasting. If you're using a larger variety, you'll want to slice it, while smaller tomatoes can remain intact. All you need to do is add a little olive oil, sprinkle on some salt and pepper, and pop them in the oven for about 20 minutes. You'll know they're ready when they have a nice char. Smaller, unsliced tomatoes will also burst open during cooking.

While the roasting process is relatively easy, there are a few missteps to avoid when cooking with tomatoes. First, be sure to leave room between the tomatoes so that they can evenly roast. And don't skimp on the salt — it will help to draw some of the moisture out of them before cooking, as well as making the flavor even more intense.