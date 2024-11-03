How Does Chick-Fil-A Make Its Signature Lemonade?
As an iconic drink to go with their iconic sandwiches, Chick-fil-A takes great pride in their lemonade. As simple as it is delicious, it only has three ingredients: lemon juice, water, and sugar. Its diet lemonade is made with Splenda rather than real sugar, giving it zero calories but plenty of sweetness.
For an 11-quart batch, Chick-fil-A starts with two quarts of lemon juice. Employees add a little over three pounds of sugar to it and mix thoroughly while adding nine more quarts of water. It's important to stir vigorously so the sugar dissolves properly and diffuses evenly throughout the liquid. What sets Chick-fil-A lemonade apart from others is its commitment to using fresh lemon juice, not concentrate. The juice is provided by a subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, Bay Center Foods LLC.
Making its lemonade is certainly easier than making Chick-fil-A's signature sauce, but there are just as many things you can add it to! Whether you're trying to recreate their signature frosted lemonade or making ice pops, lemonade is an adaptable ingredient for a variety of desserts good for winter, spring, summer, or fall.
Things to try with Chick-fil-A lemonade
Chick-fil-A's lemonade is already loaded with the sugar and juice required to make many lemony desserts, so why not bring its iconic taste right to your table?
For an easy summer treat, grab your preferred version of its lemonade and use a simple loaf pan hack to keep your freezer stocked with delicious popsicles all through the season. You can even take this opportunity to sprinkle in some basil, chopped fruit, or even mix the lemonade with another Chick-fil-A drink like a peach milkshake for something extra tasty.
If you want to stick with a refreshing drink, try blending up some end-of-season watermelon with the lemonade for extra fruity flavor. You can even fill a glass with equal parts lemonade and beer for a tangy summer shandy perfect for hot days. If you want something truly unique, add some rosemary and peppercorns for a showstopper beverage.
For dessert, try blending a few scoops of your favorite vanilla ice cream with lemonade to create your own version of Chick-fil-A's famous frosted lemonade! You may have to play around with the ratios to get your desired thickness, but being able to combine their signature drink with your favorite ice cream is a great opportunity for an easy, homemade sweet treat.