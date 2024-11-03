How Does Chick-Fil-A Make Its Signature Lemonade?

As an iconic drink to go with their iconic sandwiches, Chick-fil-A takes great pride in their lemonade. As simple as it is delicious, it only has three ingredients: lemon juice, water, and sugar. Its diet lemonade is made with Splenda rather than real sugar, giving it zero calories but plenty of sweetness.

For an 11-quart batch, Chick-fil-A starts with two quarts of lemon juice. Employees add a little over three pounds of sugar to it and mix thoroughly while adding nine more quarts of water. It's important to stir vigorously so the sugar dissolves properly and diffuses evenly throughout the liquid. What sets Chick-fil-A lemonade apart from others is its commitment to using fresh lemon juice, not concentrate. The juice is provided by a subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, Bay Center Foods LLC.

Making its lemonade is certainly easier than making Chick-fil-A's signature sauce, but there are just as many things you can add it to! Whether you're trying to recreate their signature frosted lemonade or making ice pops, lemonade is an adaptable ingredient for a variety of desserts good for winter, spring, summer, or fall.