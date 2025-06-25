Dunkin's Summer 2025 Menu Will Make Ice Cream Lovers Very Happy

Is it that sweet? I guess so! Wednesday, June 24, Dunkin' is joining forces with the espresso icon herself, Sabrina Carpenter, to release new additions to the summer menu. The star of this new drop is Sabrina's Strawberry Dream Refresher — an iced beverage with strawberry syrup and oat milk topped with cold foam. Known for its lineup of syrups, this berry-licious drink will bring a bright pop of color to the Dunkin' menu.

Also making their debut this summer alongside Sabrina's drink are the new Ice Cream-Inspired Frozen Coffees. Instead of fast food milkshakes this summer, Dunkin' patrons can try these frozen coffees in three classic ice cream flavors: cookie dough, butter pecan, and mint chocolate chip.

Regardless of what size you order, each of these coffees is topped with whipped cream, a festive chocolate or caramel drizzle, and crunchy pieces of waffle cone to really give that traditional ice cream experience. No more worrying about whether you want coffee or a frozen treat, Dunkin' offers both for the price of one. It's unclear whether these new icy additions will be a permanent fixture, so interested customers should act now while the weather is hot.