Dunkin's Summer 2025 Menu Will Make Ice Cream Lovers Very Happy
Is it that sweet? I guess so! Wednesday, June 24, Dunkin' is joining forces with the espresso icon herself, Sabrina Carpenter, to release new additions to the summer menu. The star of this new drop is Sabrina's Strawberry Dream Refresher — an iced beverage with strawberry syrup and oat milk topped with cold foam. Known for its lineup of syrups, this berry-licious drink will bring a bright pop of color to the Dunkin' menu.
Also making their debut this summer alongside Sabrina's drink are the new Ice Cream-Inspired Frozen Coffees. Instead of fast food milkshakes this summer, Dunkin' patrons can try these frozen coffees in three classic ice cream flavors: cookie dough, butter pecan, and mint chocolate chip.
Regardless of what size you order, each of these coffees is topped with whipped cream, a festive chocolate or caramel drizzle, and crunchy pieces of waffle cone to really give that traditional ice cream experience. No more worrying about whether you want coffee or a frozen treat, Dunkin' offers both for the price of one. It's unclear whether these new icy additions will be a permanent fixture, so interested customers should act now while the weather is hot.
More on Dunkin's summer menu
The drink list isn't the only thing getting an upgrade this summer, as Dunkin' is dropping new sweet and savory goodies. Dunkin' doesn't shy away from a holiday menu, and as July 4th approaches, the Star Spangled Donut returns: a star-shaped, buttercream-filled donut covered in blue icing and patriotic sprinkles. Meanwhile, if you're looking for something to share, the Summer menu features the new summer Munchkins Bucket — fifty assorted donut holes in a reusable beach bucket as a gift that keeps on giving. If you're not in the mood for a donut but still want a sweet treat, Dunkin' is also releasing a new hand-held braided apple pie topped with sugar.
In the savory department, Dunkin' fans can try the new chipotle hashbrown Wake-Up wrap, which includes cheesy eggs, a choice of sausage or bacon, crispy hash browns, a drizzle of the new chipotle aioli, all wrapped in a tortilla. A great option for an on-the-go meal that is packed with protein, and it's also included in Dunkin's newest $5 Meal Deal. The deal includes two Wake-Up wraps of your choice alongside a medium hot or iced coffee; perfect for trying new featured menu items at an affordable price.