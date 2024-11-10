The Caffeinated Ingredient You Should Start Adding To Smoothies

Smoothies are a great morning beverage, post-workout snack, or just a delicious way to hit your fruit and veggie intake for the day. Not only are these drinks full of vitamins from the fresh ingredients, but you can give them a boost by swapping water for kombucha or adding protein powder. To make your smoothie even more energizing and tasty, another great addition is brewed green tea.

Either loose-leaf tea or pre-packaged tea bags can make for a delicious smoothie with a kick. One eight-ounce cup of green tea can have between 30 to 50 milligrams of caffeine, though the levels rely on the type of green tea and how it was processed and brewed. A longer brew time and hotter water leads to more caffeine in your cup of tea. After it has steeped, let the tea cool in the fridge completely before blending it into your morning drink.

Most green teas offer earthy, grassy, or floral notes, and knowing which ingredients pair well with these flavors will ensure your smoothie tastes delicious. To keep your beverage on the savory, herbal side, try pairing the tea with mint, cucumber, leafy greens, or even ginger for a slightly spicy kick.