An Iconic Tennessee Cafe Adds Bacon To This Classic Pie

Apple pie is a classic, but the simple dessert is also a canvas for creativity. You can add other fruits like cranberries to brighten up the warm flavored filling – or give it a tangy twist with some sour cream. But Loveless Cafe, a longstanding destination known for hearty Southern staples in Tennessee, takes the pie to the next level with the addition of bacon.

Situated in Nashville, Loveless Cafe opened in 1951 as a fried chicken and biscuit joint and quickly expanded, offering smoked meats among many other savory and sweet menu items. In 2021, the cafe published its cookbook, "A Taste of the Loveless Cafe," and included in it a recipe for bacon apple pie, using the company's very own applewood-smoked country bacon. But this is no ordinary bacon upgrade — instead of folding it in or sprinkling it over the filling, the recipe calls for a lattice of 8 to 12 slices of the smoky goodness to take the place of pie crust on top.

While the pie itself doesn't appear to be listed on the restaurant's regular dessert menu, the cafe does feature a rotating selection of pies. It also posts about the bacon apple pie recipe from time to time on social media. Followers have left enthusiastic comments on the posts, and a few local publications have raved about the recipe.