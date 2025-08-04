An Iconic Tennessee Cafe Adds Bacon To This Classic Pie
Apple pie is a classic, but the simple dessert is also a canvas for creativity. You can add other fruits like cranberries to brighten up the warm flavored filling – or give it a tangy twist with some sour cream. But Loveless Cafe, a longstanding destination known for hearty Southern staples in Tennessee, takes the pie to the next level with the addition of bacon.
Situated in Nashville, Loveless Cafe opened in 1951 as a fried chicken and biscuit joint and quickly expanded, offering smoked meats among many other savory and sweet menu items. In 2021, the cafe published its cookbook, "A Taste of the Loveless Cafe," and included in it a recipe for bacon apple pie, using the company's very own applewood-smoked country bacon. But this is no ordinary bacon upgrade — instead of folding it in or sprinkling it over the filling, the recipe calls for a lattice of 8 to 12 slices of the smoky goodness to take the place of pie crust on top.
While the pie itself doesn't appear to be listed on the restaurant's regular dessert menu, the cafe does feature a rotating selection of pies. It also posts about the bacon apple pie recipe from time to time on social media. Followers have left enthusiastic comments on the posts, and a few local publications have raved about the recipe.
Making a bacon weave
Loveless Cafe's bacon apple pie follows the normal protocol for a simple apple pie recipe (up until the bacon), with a homemade crust, a filling full of Granny Smith apples, and warm spices. Fortunately, we have a guide to weaving a bacon lattice. If you're new to bacon weaving, there are a few simple ways to make sure you're successful when creating the topping. First, if you don't have Loveless' brand, start with another high-quality (preferably thick-cut) bacon and purchase plenty to account for the possibility that some strips may rip. When you're ready to set to work on the weave, be sure the bacon comes straight from the fridge, so it's easiest to handle. Then, you can craft your meaty lattice right on the pie. Or, if you're concerned about messy hands from the sticky filling, work on a surface that will make it easiest to transfer it to the top of the pie — parchment paper or plastic wrap are solid options. Once it's finished, you can gently transfer the weave to the pie.
While bacon apple pie is surely enough all on its own, you can kick it up even further by doubling down on the bacon when you're serving it. Try incorporating some of the bacon into ice cream for a sweet and smoky scoop to go with it, or serve a bacon-garnished cocktail to wash it all down.