The Unexpected Ingredient That Gives Apple Pie Filling A Boost Of Flavor

If adding dairy to your apple pie filling feels like too much of a risk, use sour cream to enhance your pie crust recipe instead. Replace the cold water in a classic recipe with sour cream, which creates a flakier, more flavorful result. You can even omit the sour cream and use cream cheese in addition to butter for an ultra-tender crust that holds up well to the moisture from the cooked apples.

Once your pie has been baked, you have several options for toppings. Amp up your usual whipped cream recipe by mixing together leftover sour cream, heavy whipping cream, and powdered sugar with a high-speed mixer. Greek yogurt can also serve as the tangy ingredient you need for ultra flavorful whipped cream. You can also swap out the whipped cream and top each slice with a sizable smear of salted caramel spread, but a spiced streusel topping is our top recommendation. Besides the usual combination of softened butter, sugar, flour, and cinnamon, include rolled oats or some chopped walnuts or pecans for added texture.

For those of you looking to top your apple pie with a more unconventional choice, try shredded cheddar cheese or crumbled blue cheese. The saltiness from the cheese adds a nice contrasting flavor when combined with the sweet and creamy apples. Next to sour cream, there are many delicious dairy ingredients you can use to complement your next homemade apple pie.