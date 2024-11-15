The 2 Best Ways To Incorporate Bacon Into Ice Cream

For fans of sweet and salty flavors, bacon ice cream is the crème de la crème, but this unconventional combo is often left to ice cream pros. To help you recreate this treat at home, Food Republic got some advice from Tyler Malek, Co-founder and Head Chef at ice cream company Salt & Straw. Malek has created flavors like turkey stuffing and cranberry sauce; pear and blue cheese; and Parker House rolls with salted buttercream, so he is definitely familiar with taking ice cream in a delightfully savory direction.

When it comes to bringing bacon to the party, "My two favorite ways are to either infuse the bacon into heavy cream, or to candy the bacon into a toffee candy," Malek said. "The cream infusion is best for pulling out the smoky flavors of the bacon, and can become an incredible base for a caramel sauce or even the base cream for your ice cream." He prefers thick slices that have been smoked with woods such as apple or cherry.

To try this, simply cut the bacon into pieces, brown it in a pan, and drain off the rendered fat. Be careful not to burn the meat, as that will impart an acrid flavor. Combine the cooked bacon with cream in a saucepan, bring it to a boil, turn off the heat, and let it steep for about 30 minutes. Now you have a savory, smoky, caramelized cream that is ready for all your creative dessert projects.