11 Country Kitchen Design Trends That Are Coming Back Around
Some kitchen styles stand the test of time, and the cozy-meets-rustic vibes of a farmhouse kitchen is one of those styles. While some trends come and go (like retro kitchen designs or old-school lighting), there's just something everlasting about unfinished wood, charming collectibles, and, of course, a deep farmhouse sink.
Another aspect of farmhouse and country kitchens that makes them so unique is that they're an overarching word for a style that has a couple of sub-styles within it. For example, modern farmhouse takes country charm and marries it with sleek lines and a more minimalistic approach to decor. You may also see concrete countertops and more metal pieces, like iron light fixtures. Rustic country kitchens, on the other hand, tend to have a lot of mismatched bowls scattered on open shelving, large farmhouse tables in place of kitchen islands, and more of a one-of-a-kind vibe where you know the pieces are curated specifically for that space and family. No matter which route you choose, you'll have a kitchen that people want to be in.
Anyway, now that we've painted a picture for you, we want to dive deeper into country kitchen design and show you some of our favorite aspects of it. Whether you're doing a full kitchen remodel or just trying to find color inspiration for the area above your cabinets, we've got an idea or two for you. Happy decorating!
A deep farmhouse sink
An absolute classic piece that puts the cherry on top of any country kitchen, a farmhouse sink — also called an apron sink (though some designers will tell you they are slightly different) — is a must. And couple that with brass or iron hardware, and you've got yourself a showstopping focal point.
A rustic wooden table
You can either use a large wooden table as a kitchen island (we're obsessed with this trend), or if you have the space, you can use one as a classic kitchen table. Extra points if you use mismatched chairs around it for a unique lived-in look.
Butcher block countertops, of course
Does anything give you country kitchen vibes more than butcher block countertops? They work beautifully all around when paired with white cabinets, or you can choose to mix and match. In this case, you can use butcher block for your island and another material, like quartz or granite, for your main counters.
Don't sleep on shiplap
Shiplap can get a bad rap sometimes, but you simply can't make us hate it. To use it, but in an elevated way, you can keep it only to one specific area — just be sure to keep your lines even and glossy for a timeless look (matte works too, but leans into the rustic).
Exposed rafters can be kept as is or painted
Nothing is more country than some wooden beams. You can use them in their natural form, or you can paint or stain them to fit in better with the rest of your decor or color scheme.
Earth tones give a neutral feel
Unlike the worst kitchen paint colors out there, farmhouse kitchens rely on neutrals and earth tones to bring a warm and lived-in vibe. The space should make you feel both welcomed and relaxed, inviting you to pull up a wooden stool and enjoy your time.
Skirted lower cabinets are super cute
An old-school trend that we're seeing pop up again, a lower cabinet or sink skirt is a nostalgic way to bring in a pop of color and texture to your kitchen. While certainly not a gal with a country kitchen vibe, we even spotted Carrie Bradshaw with a sink skirt in the latest season of "And Just Like That."
Open shelving can help you display decor
These help to give you more opportunity for decor, even if that decor is how you style your baking bowls and dishes. However, open shelving accumulates dust fast, so consider only having a few of them to make your life a little easier come your routine deep clean.
Customize your space with unfitted furniture
A kitchen trend that we're loving, unfitted furniture means that you have some freestanding pieces that aren't part of some built-in cabinetry. While a large table in place of a kitchen island certainly falls under this, you can also use items like refurbished hutches to hold dishes, or add buffets for additional counterspace.
Hanging pots is functional and stylish
Whether you add them over your island or have them dotted on the walls, there's just something about hanging pots that makes a kitchen feel that much more cozy (not to mention functional).
Have fun with a tiled backsplash
Bring in a bit of your personality by playing with your backsplash to bring a homey vibe or a more unique twist to classic country kitchens. For example, I added accent tiles behind my stove that play beautifully with some rustic subways, and I swear I can stare at them all day.