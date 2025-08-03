11 Country Kitchen Design Trends That Are Coming Back Around

Some kitchen styles stand the test of time, and the cozy-meets-rustic vibes of a farmhouse kitchen is one of those styles. While some trends come and go (like retro kitchen designs or old-school lighting), there's just something everlasting about unfinished wood, charming collectibles, and, of course, a deep farmhouse sink.

Another aspect of farmhouse and country kitchens that makes them so unique is that they're an overarching word for a style that has a couple of sub-styles within it. For example, modern farmhouse takes country charm and marries it with sleek lines and a more minimalistic approach to decor. You may also see concrete countertops and more metal pieces, like iron light fixtures. Rustic country kitchens, on the other hand, tend to have a lot of mismatched bowls scattered on open shelving, large farmhouse tables in place of kitchen islands, and more of a one-of-a-kind vibe where you know the pieces are curated specifically for that space and family. No matter which route you choose, you'll have a kitchen that people want to be in.

Anyway, now that we've painted a picture for you, we want to dive deeper into country kitchen design and show you some of our favorite aspects of it. Whether you're doing a full kitchen remodel or just trying to find color inspiration for the area above your cabinets, we've got an idea or two for you. Happy decorating!