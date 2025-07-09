The 6 Worst Colors To Paint Your Kitchen

A kitchen remodel can upgrade your entire home and reinvigorate a love of cooking. There are a number of aspects to consider, namely accent pieces, appliances, size, exposure to sunlight, and, importantly, color. Usually, neutral shades reign, but some people love to incorporate bright colors into their house, including the kitchen, as a fun way to jazz up their living space. While this can work beautifully in small bursts, painting the whole room one solid bright color can be a risk. Darker colors absorb more light and can make the space appear smaller than it is. Some bold colors may actually be too overstimulating to comfortably stay in the kitchen for long periods of time.

You can (sometimes) paint kitchen countertops as well as walls, so you have the option to create a cohesive look that will tie the whole space together. Ultimately, your personal style will lead the way, and you should feel excited to walk into the kitchen every day, but do take into consideration some practical tips before you take the plunge.