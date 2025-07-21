Transform The Area Above Your Kitchen Cabinets With These Color Tips
When we think of the space above our kitchen cabinets, what immediately springs to mind is a forgotten area that's home to dust bunnies and rarely used appliances. But what if we told you that it didn't have to feel like a dead space? "That small strip above your cabinets is more powerful than people think," said Farook Member, director and kitchen design expert at QS Supplies. Food Republic spoke to Member, who shared tips on how to transform this overlooked area with a few clever color hacks.
When it comes to using color to maximize the space above kitchen cabinets, the question arises of whether to match the hue to your existing cabinets or use a shade that creates contrast. Member said it all depends on your goals for the kitchen. For example, if you're looking for ways to brighten a dark kitchen (especially if you live in a small space), painting the area above the cabinets something that matches or complements the color of your kitchen cabinets will create a seamless, expansive look. "It visually stretches the height and keeps everything airy," explained Member.
While off-white cabinets match with everything, pairing them with more off-white tones can leave your kitchen feeling one-dimensional. If your space feels a bit basic and blah, Member said, "A contrasting color above the cabinets creates a natural frame for your cabinetry and draws the eye up." He suggested using a subtle wallpaper or a soft limewash to make the cabinets pop. You could also go bold with the wallpaper. "It adds texture without overwhelming the space. Think of it like eyeliner for your kitchen — subtle or bold, but never forgotten," said Member.
Other factors to consider when transforming the space above kitchen cabinets
When applying the "eyeliner," it's still important to consider the color of your cabinets. Farook Member noted that the goal is to choose shades that bring out the hue of the cabinets instead of competing with them. "Cabinet color is the anchor, and the wall above is your chance to riff off it for warm wood cabinets like oak, walnut, or cherry, lean into nature-inspired shades above like clay, moss, or warm greige," he said.
On the other hand, if you have white or cream cabinets, Member said, there is a bit more wiggle room. "I often suggest stormy hues like deep blue or muted charcoal to give the space a bit of edge without sacrificing elegance."
Lastly, use different paint textures to your advantage. Like granite countertops, shiny, all-white kitchens are another millennial trend that's on its way out. "If your cabinets are very modern and glossy, treat them with a matte finish of paint," suggested Member. This textural contrast, paired with a paint or wallpaper that complements your cabinets, will give your kitchen an expertly designed, bespoke feel.