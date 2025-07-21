Transform The Area Above Your Kitchen Cabinets With These Color Tips

When we think of the space above our kitchen cabinets, what immediately springs to mind is a forgotten area that's home to dust bunnies and rarely used appliances. But what if we told you that it didn't have to feel like a dead space? "That small strip above your cabinets is more powerful than people think," said Farook Member, director and kitchen design expert at QS Supplies. Food Republic spoke to Member, who shared tips on how to transform this overlooked area with a few clever color hacks.

When it comes to using color to maximize the space above kitchen cabinets, the question arises of whether to match the hue to your existing cabinets or use a shade that creates contrast. Member said it all depends on your goals for the kitchen. For example, if you're looking for ways to brighten a dark kitchen (especially if you live in a small space), painting the area above the cabinets something that matches or complements the color of your kitchen cabinets will create a seamless, expansive look. "It visually stretches the height and keeps everything airy," explained Member.

While off-white cabinets match with everything, pairing them with more off-white tones can leave your kitchen feeling one-dimensional. If your space feels a bit basic and blah, Member said, "A contrasting color above the cabinets creates a natural frame for your cabinetry and draws the eye up." He suggested using a subtle wallpaper or a soft limewash to make the cabinets pop. You could also go bold with the wallpaper. "It adds texture without overwhelming the space. Think of it like eyeliner for your kitchen — subtle or bold, but never forgotten," said Member.