Quartz Vs Granite: Which One's Better For Kitchen Countertops?

If you're redoing your kitchen, maybe you are looking into the vintage trend that's making a comeback, or putting in some old-school kitchen lighting. If a big kitchen renovation project is in your future, however, you will likely be in the market for new countertops. Two of the most popular options are quartz and granite — but which is best for you? While they may appear similar to a laymen, the two are actually very different. To learn more, we spoke to Jo Rich, designer at Raydoor Sliding Walls & Doors, to find out more about these two popular materials.

When it comes to the battle of the stones, Rich explained that quartz is a non-porous engineered stone, while granite is a natural stone. Because of this, each slab of the latter is unique, while every countertop made from the former offers consistency and easy color matching. "Quartz reads more uniform and modern, while granite provides organic depth and character," the expert said. When deciding between the two for your kitchen, it boils down to a personal preference, as you'll want to take price, maintenance, and functionality into consideration.