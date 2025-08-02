9 Lesser-Known Fast Food Chains You Should Be Paying Attention To
When you're in a rush, swinging by McDonald's or Wendy's for a quick bite might feel like second nature. And it's easy to see why. They're quick, reliable, and just about everywhere. But if your McDonald's fries or Wendy's burger are starting to feel a little tired, it might be time to switch things up.
While small chains may not have the cult followings or the marketing budgets of those dominating the market, plenty are serving food that's just as good (if not better) than your usual go-to. Today, we're spotlighting some lesser-known fast food chains that might not be on your radar today but could easily become your new obsession tomorrow. To make sure this list consisted of spots that were truly "lesser-known," we limited our picks to fast food (not fast casual) chains with 500 locations or less. So whether you're a drive-thru regular or just looking to try something new, here are some under-the-radar fast food spots that are definitely worth checking out.
Cook Out
While the word "cookout" might evoke memories of backyard barbecues and summer nights for many Americans, in the southeastern and midwestern United States, it often brings to mind this beloved fast food chain. Established in 1989 in Greensboro, North Carolina, Cook Out built a following in its home state before expanding beyond state lines in 2010. Today, the chain boasts over 300 locations across various states.
Cook Out is best known for its burgers, "Cook Out Trays" (aka combo meals), and expansive selection of over 40 milkshake flavors — including options like banana pudding, peach cobbler, and pineapple — and while you can always make one at home, they just hit different here. The signature Cook Out Tray allows customers to mix and match entrées, sides, and a beverage (which can be swapped out for a milkshake). With late-night hours and low prices, Cook Out is a must-try for anyone passing through the South or Midwest.
Biscuitville
If you find yourself in North Carolina, South Carolina, or Virginia before 2 p.m., you may want to keep an eye out for Biscuitville. This regional, family-owned breakfast chain has been whipping up fresh, made-from-scratch biscuits since 1966. According to the company, founder Maurice Jennings passed on inheriting the family farm in favor of the family biscuit recipe. Fast forward over 50 years later, and it's clear he made the right choice.
Biscuitville's flaky, buttery biscuits are baked every 15 minutes and served in a variety of sandwiches filled with everything from fried chicken to country ham to pork chop. The menu also includes breakfast platters, with options including pancakes, eggs, or bacon.
With the fast food chain specializing in breakfast, it's important to note that Biscuitville locations open bright and early (anywhere from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m.) and close promptly at 2 p.m. So if you want to grab one of those iconic biscuits, make sure to get there before breakfast and brunch time is over.
Blake's Lotaburger
Founded in 1952, Blake's Lotaburger exists exclusively in New Mexico. With that said, although the chain hasn't expanded beyond state lines, its presence is anything but small. With over 70 locations, the beloved chain has become a true New Mexico staple — thanks in part to its "New Mexico Style" burger.
At first glance, the "New Mexico Style" LOTA Burger may look like your average cheeseburger. But it's those signature hatch green chiles that sets it apart. Smoky, spicy, and a staple of New Mexican cuisine (seriously — New Mexico natives even put them on ice cream), the green chiles give the burger that Southwestern flair. In addition to burgers, Blake's also offers breakfast burritos, shakes, chili, fries, and chicken sandwiches and tenders.
While Blake's hasn't gone national, it has still managed to make cultural waves. The chain is so beloved in the region that it earned a cameo on AMC's "Breaking Bad," which takes place in Albuquerque, New Mexico. That certainly isn't a distinction many small chains can claim.
Braum's
This next chain isn't afraid of being a jack of all trades. Braum's got its start in 1933 as a small butter plant, eventually expanding into milk and ice cream. By 1968, Braum's opened in Oklahoma City as an ice cream and dairy store. With banana splits, decadent sundaes, classic milkshakes (and more), ice cream is truly the star of the show at Braum's.
With that said, today, the family-owned chain has grown far beyond its dairy store roots, with over 300 locations in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. While it may have started as an ice cream spot, Braum's now offers a more extensive menu, including burgers, fries, and breakfast plates. But as for what truly sets it apart? Many Braum's locations have in-store markets. That's right. At Braum's your fast food trip can double as a grocery run. Bet you can't say that about your current fast food go-to.
Runza
Branding itself as "a Midwest thing since 1949," Runza originated in Lincoln, Nebraska and has since become a regional favorite, boasting over 90 locations across Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and South Dakota. While the menu includes fast food classics like burgers, fries, and chicken sandwiches, the real draw is the chain's signature Runza sandwich.
Each sandwich starts with freshly baked bread and is then stuffed with a warm filling of ground beef, cabbage, onions, and Runza's top-secret blend of spices. The result is a sandwich like you've never had it before. And if you're looking to spice it up even further, Runza offers variations on the sandwich, with some adding cheddar cheese and others throwing in barbecue sauce and bacon.
If you're nowhere near a Runza location and the idea of a stuffed sandwich is just too intriguing to pass up, have no fear. The chain offers frozen packs of 12-sandwiches that can be delivered right to your doorstep. With that said, the pack is $185. Pricey? Maybe. But it's definitely worth it.
Taco John's
In 1969, Taco John's began as a humble taco stand in Wyoming. More than five decades later, it's grown into a regional fast food powerhouse, with over 350 locations across 23 states. Still, despite its numerous locations, the chain remains under-the-radar for many outside of the Western and Midwestern United States.
Taco John's is best known for its Potato Olés. The fan-favorite potato dish is essentially seasoned tater tots and can be paired with fun dipping sauces like guacamole or nacho cheese. And the rest of the menu delivers, too. Taco John's offers burritos, quesadillas, and, of course, tacos. The chain offers numerous variations of each, making the ordering possibilities endless. Taco John's chain also proudly claims a role in popularizing the phrase "Taco Tuesday." How's that for what was once a small taco stand in Wyoming?
B-Bop's
Since opening its first location in 1988, B-Bop's has cemented itself as a local favorite. And it's easy to understand why. The small chain prides itself on providing customers with an experience that is "Better Than Good." With affordable prices, quick service, and fresh food, it seems like B-Bop's is making good on that promise.
Each B-Bop's location leans into retro diner vibes. With neon signs and checkered floors, each restaurant's interior screams vintage, with a look that feels straight out of "Grease." But while the setting may channel the 1950s, the menu is fully modern. From juicy cheeseburgers to crispy chicken sandwiches, there's something for everyone at B-Bop's.
The only catch? You'll have to head to Iowa to try it. With only 12 locations across the state, B-Bop's remains a local gem and a must-stop for burger lovers and fast foodies passing through the area.
Lion's Choice
Founded in 1967 in Ballwin, Missouri, Lion's Choice has become a must-try spot for any roast beef sandwich fans. While many fast food joints focus on burgers and fried chicken, this chain sets itself apart by making roast beef the star of the show. The secret? Slow-roasting authentic roast beef for three hours, slicing it ultra-thing, and serving it on a toasted, buttered bun. Mouth-watering much? The result sounds like something straight out of a deli rather than a drive-thru.
Over the years, Lion's Choice has kept its expansion modest, with over 20 locations across Missouri and Illinois. Despite its relatively small reach, the chain has still earned a loyal following, particularly in St. Louis and the surrounding area which is home to many locations.
Beyond roast beef, the menu features turkey and ham sandwiches as well as hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, and fries. But make no mistake: The roast beef is still the star here. So if you find yourself near a Lion's Choice, be sure to make the right choice and stop on by. And one you should check out if you find yourself in St. Louis.
Krystal
Established in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Krystal is one of the South's oldest fast food chains. Since 1932, the chain has earned a loyal following from its signature slider (which is not to be confused with a classic burger). Dubbed the "Krystal," each one is topped with pickles, onions, and mustard and served with a soft, steamed bun.
While Krystal is often compared to White Castle (a larger burger chain in the Midwest and the Northeast also known for selling sliders), many Southerners are die-hard Krystal fans. And the numbers prove it. In 2021, Krystal reported that it had sold over 10 billion of its iconic sliders.
Today, Krystal operates 274 locations in total, mainly in the southeastern United States. Beyond its iconic sliders, the menu includes a variety of items from chicken sandwiches all the way to breakfast items, making it both iconic in its own niche yet diverse enough for all to enjoy.