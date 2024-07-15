How To Make Milkshakes Without A Blender

What do you need to make a milkshake? Some ice cream, of course, a splash of milk, no doubt, and a blender to bring the two together. But what if you didn't have that all-important appliance — does that mean no homemade milkshakes at all? Absolutely not.

Believe it or not, you can make a milkshake without a blender, and all you need is the ice cream and milk, plus a spoon and a glass. That's it. Truly! Scoop the desired amount of ice cream into a glass, and pour the milk on top. Stir the mixture with a spoon until you're happy with the consistency, and voila! Your no-blend milkshake is ready for sipping that easily.

As with any other milkshake, your no-blend version will only be as good as the ice cream and the milk that you use in it. Consider choosing a premium ice cream that isn't very dense so that it's easier to mix with just a spoon. It's also worth picking whole milk over a low-fat one for the creamiest homemade milkshakes. You can also use mix-ins to upgrade the drink. However, you'll want to be clever with these when you don't have a blender. Opt for easy-to-incorporate ingredients like syrups or cookies that can be smashed into tiny pieces by hand in a breeze, and stay away from anything that you wouldn't be able to whisk with a spoon.