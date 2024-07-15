How To Make Milkshakes Without A Blender
What do you need to make a milkshake? Some ice cream, of course, a splash of milk, no doubt, and a blender to bring the two together. But what if you didn't have that all-important appliance — does that mean no homemade milkshakes at all? Absolutely not.
Believe it or not, you can make a milkshake without a blender, and all you need is the ice cream and milk, plus a spoon and a glass. That's it. Truly! Scoop the desired amount of ice cream into a glass, and pour the milk on top. Stir the mixture with a spoon until you're happy with the consistency, and voila! Your no-blend milkshake is ready for sipping that easily.
As with any other milkshake, your no-blend version will only be as good as the ice cream and the milk that you use in it. Consider choosing a premium ice cream that isn't very dense so that it's easier to mix with just a spoon. It's also worth picking whole milk over a low-fat one for the creamiest homemade milkshakes. You can also use mix-ins to upgrade the drink. However, you'll want to be clever with these when you don't have a blender. Opt for easy-to-incorporate ingredients like syrups or cookies that can be smashed into tiny pieces by hand in a breeze, and stay away from anything that you wouldn't be able to whisk with a spoon.
More ways to make a no-blend milkshake
You can whip up a pretty darn tasty milkshake with just a spoon, but there are other methods that you can use, too. If a blender isn't an option, the most obvious thing to do is look at other appliances that can fill its place — take a food processor or an immersion blender for instance. Just be sure to use these appliances in slow intervals and check the shake's consistency as you go. You can always add more milk to thin the drink, or more scoops of ice cream if you like your shakes thick.
Another way to make a milkshake without a blender is to use a mason jar or any container with a tight lid. Pop all the ingredients inside the jar and give them a couple of minutes to come to room temperature and soften up if the ice cream is too frozen. Once it starts to melt, close the lid of the jar properly and give it a good shake for a minute or so. The important part here is to leave enough empty room in the jar for the milk and ice cream to mix together when agitated, so don't fill it more than halfway through. You can also apply this same method to a resealable bag instead of a jar. However, make sure that the bag is fully secure — you don't want the milk and ice cream splattering all over the walls when you shake it.