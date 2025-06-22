How To Reheat McDonald's Fries To Crispy Perfection
Golden, crispy, and universally adored, the undisputed stars of the McDonald's menu are its fries –- the perfect pairing with your Big Mac, nuggets, or even your McFlurry — yes, there's a scientific reason your fries-milkshake combo tastes so good. These fast food icons have helped launch the Golden Arches from its humble Californian roots to global fame. That's why there's no worse feeling than tearing open that brown bag, only to find soggy, cold fries staring back at you. Whether you were stuck in traffic after the drive-thru or your delivery driver arrived late, cold fries are a moment of fast-food heartbreak. If you ever find yourself in this dreaded situation, don't despair just yet; there's still hope. One trick to revive cold fries to crispy perfection involves a very common kitchen appliance: your stovetop.
Heating your fries on the stovetop is a super quick and convenient option, so you'll be able to satiate your cravings in no time. Just warm the oil of your choice on the stove. The best oil for french fries is one with a high smoke point, such as vegetable or canola oil, to prevent everything from burning before it reaches optimal crunchiness.
When the oil is hot (a wooden spoon will help you know when it's ready), add your fries in a single layer and cook evenly on all sides for thirty seconds to 3 minutes, depending on your personal crispiness preferences. After that, let them rest on a paper towel to absorb the excess oil, and voila! You've successfully revived your sad, cold fries to crispy heaven.
Other ways you can successfully reheat your cold fries
There's a multitude of ways you can revive cold fries to crispy perfection. If you own an air fryer, you're covered. Whip out that bad boy and preheat it to around 360 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (feel free to play around with the temperature depending on how crispy you enjoy your fries). Once warmed, evenly spread your fries in the basket. If you want crispier fries, spray them with cooking oil before placing them into the air fryer. Cook the fries for three to five minutes, remembering to flip them halfway through for even crispness. A common but avoidable mistake is overcrowding your basket. When your fries are cooking, they will release moisture –- a little moisture is okay, but too much is the enemy of crispness that will leave you with soggy fries. So, if you have lots of fries and not much space, your safest bet is to cook them in single layer, smaller batches.
If you don't own an air fryer, no problem! You'll still be able to rely on its older, yet tried-and-tested predecessor: the oven. One benefit of this method is that there's much more space to cook your fries in a single batch. Preheat your oven to around 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Once ready, place your fries in a single layer on a sheet pan lined with baking paper to avoid unnecessary mess. Bake for around five minutes, remembering to flip them halfway through.