How To Reheat McDonald's Fries To Crispy Perfection

Golden, crispy, and universally adored, the undisputed stars of the McDonald's menu are its fries –- the perfect pairing with your Big Mac, nuggets, or even your McFlurry — yes, there's a scientific reason your fries-milkshake combo tastes so good. These fast food icons have helped launch the Golden Arches from its humble Californian roots to global fame. That's why there's no worse feeling than tearing open that brown bag, only to find soggy, cold fries staring back at you. Whether you were stuck in traffic after the drive-thru or your delivery driver arrived late, cold fries are a moment of fast-food heartbreak. If you ever find yourself in this dreaded situation, don't despair just yet; there's still hope. One trick to revive cold fries to crispy perfection involves a very common kitchen appliance: your stovetop.

Heating your fries on the stovetop is a super quick and convenient option, so you'll be able to satiate your cravings in no time. Just warm the oil of your choice on the stove. The best oil for french fries is one with a high smoke point, such as vegetable or canola oil, to prevent everything from burning before it reaches optimal crunchiness.

When the oil is hot (a wooden spoon will help you know when it's ready), add your fries in a single layer and cook evenly on all sides for thirty seconds to 3 minutes, depending on your personal crispiness preferences. After that, let them rest on a paper towel to absorb the excess oil, and voila! You've successfully revived your sad, cold fries to crispy heaven.