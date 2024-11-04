Green Chiles On Ice Cream? In New Mexico, It's A Specialty
Whether it's chopped nuts or crushed-up Oreos, there are countless unconventional toppings for an ice cream sundae. How about green chile on ice cream? It may seem surprising, but to the residents of New Mexico, green chile ice cream is a classic treat. New Mexico is known for bringing the heat to its culinary delights. The green chile, called the Hatch chile, is local to the state and can be found in dishes like enchiladas, cornbreads, pizzas, and stews as well as in sweeter dishes like apple pie and, yes, ice cream.
Green chile ice cream traditionally consists of vanilla ice cream topped with Hatch green chile sauce which is more like a puree or marmalade. Ice cream shops in New Mexico also use soft serve ice cream where customers enjoy the cold treat as a sundae with chocolate sauce, salted pecans, and whipped cream along with heaps of the green goodness. It's often served in a tall cup so you can layer toppings underneath or over the ice cream. Caliche's Frozen Custard in Las Cruces, New Mexico makes the sundae with vanilla custard (and no, custard is not the same as ice cream) and is a popular stop for the specialty dessert. The sweetness and creaminess of the vanilla enhances the savory notes of the roasted chile and helps balance out the spice. The combination of flavors will satisfy any dessert aficionado. These chiles are relatively mild, so the sauce provides more zing than kick.
The many ways to enjoy Hatch chiles
Known as the "Chile Capital of the World," Hatch is a small agricultural town in New Mexico located near the Rio Grande Valley. The region's mild temperatures produce savory chiles with four levels of heat: mild, medium, hot, and extra hot. You'll find Hatch chiles in a wide range of dishes and recipes for easy-to-use sides. For example, upgrade your favorite ranch dip with some fresh cilantro and chile by grinding (or blending) them up and stirring them through your ranch dressing of choice. Adjust the heat levels and the amount of chiles according to your preference, so taste along the way. For a more intense flavor, sprinkle chopped-up chiles on pasta salads, blend a handful into a bowl of cool gazpacho, or bake them right into cheddar cheese biscuits. You can even mix them into a spicy Margarita recipe for a drink with spark.
If you can't get the real deal in New Mexico, you can still make a green chile sauce at home with just a few simple ingredients: Hatch chile peppers and lime juice. Roast, peel, deseed, and dice the chiles, then blend them with a little lime juice until smooth. For a chunkier topping, simply give the roasted chile a rough chop and omit the lime. This versatile sauce can be swirled into homemade vanilla ice cream or drizzled over your favorite store-bought variety. Want a tangy twist? Swap vanilla for lime ice cream! However you choose to enjoy it, you're in for a delicious surprise.