Green Chiles On Ice Cream? In New Mexico, It's A Specialty

Whether it's chopped nuts or crushed-up Oreos, there are countless unconventional toppings for an ice cream sundae. How about green chile on ice cream? It may seem surprising, but to the residents of New Mexico, green chile ice cream is a classic treat. New Mexico is known for bringing the heat to its culinary delights. The green chile, called the Hatch chile, is local to the state and can be found in dishes like enchiladas, cornbreads, pizzas, and stews as well as in sweeter dishes like apple pie and, yes, ice cream.

Green chile ice cream traditionally consists of vanilla ice cream topped with Hatch green chile sauce which is more like a puree or marmalade. Ice cream shops in New Mexico also use soft serve ice cream where customers enjoy the cold treat as a sundae with chocolate sauce, salted pecans, and whipped cream along with heaps of the green goodness. It's often served in a tall cup so you can layer toppings underneath or over the ice cream. Caliche's Frozen Custard in Las Cruces, New Mexico makes the sundae with vanilla custard (and no, custard is not the same as ice cream) and is a popular stop for the specialty dessert. The sweetness and creaminess of the vanilla enhances the savory notes of the roasted chile and helps balance out the spice. The combination of flavors will satisfy any dessert aficionado. These chiles are relatively mild, so the sauce provides more zing than kick.