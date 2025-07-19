What's The Difference Between Sliders And Burgers?

Nothing is quite as delicious as a mouth-watering burger. Layers of lettuce, onions, and tomatoes on a juicy patty on top of toasted burger buns (Guy Fieri's trick). But sometimes, you want something smaller — cuter. In come sliders! The bite-sized cousin of burgers that give you the taste you love in a smaller package. We sat down with expert Marissa Stevens, founder and recipe developer, Pinch and Swirl, to talk to us about all the ways sliders differ from burgers.

Stevens informed us that the differences between sliders and burgers are beyond the size discrepancy. One big divergence between sliders and burgers is the way sliders are cooked. "Because sliders are smaller, they cook quickly and usually have a higher bun-to-patty ratio." If you want to get the bun-to-burger ratio right, try Alton Brown's pizza cutter hack for better sliders.

The smaller size of sliders, Stevens told us, not just leads to different cook times, but also different cooking methods. "Sliders are often cooked differently—many traditional versions are steamed over a bed of onions or griddled on a flat top, while full-sized burgers are more commonly grilled or pan-seared," she said. Burgers need a good crust and are full of big beefy flavor that you don't necessarily want overshadowed. Sliders, however, are a different story.