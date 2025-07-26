8 Outrageous Fast Food Burgers Nearly Everyone Forgot About

If you've ever lived in Wisconsin, you know that football is something of a religion to the region. So serious, in fact, it's not uncommon for priests to cheer for the Green Bay Packers as part of their parting words at the end of Sunday service. Perhaps it's no surprise, then, that the deep love for those beloved cheeseheads runs straight through chains like Burger King. In the '90s, in Green Bay and other regional Burger King locations, you would find a Gilbert Burger on the menu.

Since lineman Gilbert Brown (or "Grave Digger") was largely celebrated for his size and everything that came with it, this was a double Whopper burger with cheese and, famously, no pickle. As you might imagine, that is a huge burger. It came to be known as the Gilbert Burger since Brown would pick one up after practice to refuel. Though the Gilbert Burger is largely forgotten in most of the country, some faithful Packer fans still remember it fondly, like Tim Bartol, who described it on Facebook as a dining experience that would leave you with "grease and juice running down your elbows by the time you get done eating it."

Though Burger King no longer offers it by name on the menu, there's nothing stopping you from ordering it exactly the way Brown once did. In 1997, he told Sports Illustrated, "I've been eating that hamburger for eight years, ever since I was in college... You know how you go to college and you ain't got no money and you're sitting around starving, so you take your two or three dollars and you try to make the best of it? Well, I'd go to Burger King and pile all that stuff on it, take the pickles off, cut it in half, and then I'd be grubbing." So, college linemen, take note: You can fuel just like one of the greats right from Burger King.