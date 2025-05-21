Burger King's New 'How To Train Your Dragon' Inspired Menu Is Fiery Hot (Literally)
We can all agree that nothing goes together like Viking lore and burgers, right? At least, that's the sentiment Burger King is getting behind with its newest novelty food launch: a "How To Train Your Dragon" menu. But this isn't just a simple shoehorning of regular menu items into fancy packaging; the company kicked up the creativity and the heat with a list of dishes that would honor any dragon.
This includes four items, all with names naturally befitting such a collaboration. The Dragon Flame-Grilled Whopper features a naturally colored red and orange bun along with the usual Whopper inclusions — a quarter-pound burger, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mayonnaise, as well as bacon and American cheese. Then there are the Fiery Dragon Mozzarella Fries, which are crispy cheese sticks coated in Calabrian chile pepper breading. For drinks and dessert, there's the Soaring Strawberry Lemonade, made with real strawberry puree, and the Viking's Chocolate Sundae featuring vanilla soft serve, chocolate syrup, and a black and green cookie crumble.
While menu items with silly names are normally a restaurant red flag, fast food movie-themed menus might be an exception. Burger King has previously released a "The Addams Family"-themed menu ahead of Halloween, and its Brazil locations featured a "Barbie"-inspired burger. Starbucks' "Wicked"-inspired drinks got hit reviews, and the Wendy's Krabby Patty "SpongeBob SquarePants" Kollab was hugely popular when it came out.
Prices and participation for Burger King's How To Train Your Dragon menu
The new menu will drop on Tuesday, May 27, Burger King announced in a press release in anticipation of the live-action adaptation of Universal Pictures' hit animated movie by the same name, which releases on Friday, June 13. "At BK, we love to bring partnerships to life that create an awesome experience for families. Our new collaboration with 'How to Train Your Dragon' is going to be fun for both kids and kids at heart," said Joel Yashinsky, Burger King's chief marketing officer.
The prices may vary depending on location, but generally, the Dragon Flame-Grilled Whopper starts at $7.99, while the Fiery Dragon Mozzarella Fries are priced between $2.29 and $5.29, depending on whether you get four, eight, or a dozen pieces. The lemonade is $2.99, and the sundae is $2.49.
The menu will be available at participating locations and is being done in collaboration with the game "Night Fury Flight" that can be played on the Burger King app or website. Players can compete to win offers and prizes, such as a trip to the Universal Orlando Resort for the new "Isle of Berk" attraction.