Burger King's New 'How To Train Your Dragon' Inspired Menu Is Fiery Hot (Literally)

The new menu will drop on Tuesday, May 27, Burger King announced in a press release in anticipation of the live-action adaptation of Universal Pictures' hit animated movie by the same name, which releases on Friday, June 13. "At BK, we love to bring partnerships to life that create an awesome experience for families. Our new collaboration with 'How to Train Your Dragon' is going to be fun for both kids and kids at heart," said Joel Yashinsky, Burger King's chief marketing officer.

The prices may vary depending on location, but generally, the Dragon Flame-Grilled Whopper starts at $7.99, while the Fiery Dragon Mozzarella Fries are priced between $2.29 and $5.29, depending on whether you get four, eight, or a dozen pieces. The lemonade is $2.99, and the sundae is $2.49.

The menu will be available at participating locations and is being done in collaboration with the game "Night Fury Flight" that can be played on the Burger King app or website. Players can compete to win offers and prizes, such as a trip to the Universal Orlando Resort for the new "Isle of Berk" attraction.