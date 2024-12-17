Why The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Almost Didn't Make It To The Menu

Lou Groen didn't just come up with the Filet-O-Fish out of nowhere. His McDonald's franchises were located around Cincinnati, Ohio, and in the 1960s — before McDonald's had become the titan it is today — the fast-food market was crowded and immensely competitive. If you're not familiar with the demographic makeup of Cincinnati in the early 1960s (don't worry, we'll forgive you), you should know that it was a real hotspot for Roman Catholics. That little fact would eventually lead to the Filet-O-Fish's birth.

You see, in 1961, Roman Catholics were still required to abstain from eating meat on Fridays, in accordance with traditional doctrine. In Cincinnati, that meant sales of beef burgers in Groen's McDonald's stores would drop dramatically for the day — and even worse, for nearly two whole months during Lent. Groen quickly noticed, though, that his competitors who sold fried fish sandwiches (which were acceptable for Catholic customers to eat) were trouncing him. He had to come up with a solution — famously telling Ray Kroc that he would either have to start selling fish sandwiches, or sell his stores. And so, the early Filet-O-Fish was born.

However, Kroc still hated the idea and pushed back against it. According to a 2006 interview with Groen in the Business Courier, Kroc complained to Groen that he was "always coming up here [his office] with a bunch of crap!" and that he "[didn't] care if the Pope himself [came] to Cincinnati" — he wouldn't serve the Filet-O-Fish.