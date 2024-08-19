Are Cheese Curds And Cottage Cheese The Same Thing?

A staple in the Midwestern U.S., cheese curds are very young pieces of cheddar cheese — and are very squeaky when you bite into them, thanks to their unique combination of proteins. While their exact origins are unknown, some say they can be traced back to ancient Rome, when people would take dairy curds and fry them, creating a dish called globuli.

The cheddar you know and love involves taking the curds and separating them from their whey (a liquid by-product that naturally occurs during cheesemaking) in order to press them, mold them into wheels, age them, and so on. Cheese curds are made by performing that same separation, but then taking the curds and chopping them up into even smaller pieces. They're then eaten as-is.

While cheese curds are ubiquitous in states like Wisconsin due to the region's abundance of dairy farms, they're also wildly popular throughout in some other parts of the world. Take Quebec, Canada for example. One of their signature dishes, poutine, is made by topping french fries with curds and brown gravy. If you want to get your Midwest on, though, enjoying some fresh curds with a glass of beer is widely accepted as proper cheese curd ettiquete. You can also batter and fry them up, use them to top a pizza, or even toss them into a salad.