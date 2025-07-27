Whip Up Espresso Martinis With This Beloved Trader Joe's Product

With both caffeine and booziness — often in the form of vodka and coffee liqueur — the espresso martini is a double buzz in a glass, making it an ideal way to kick off an evening or to finish off a meal. While it's certainly simple enough to shake up the popular cocktail using a recipe at home, it's even easier to pick up a premade version, and Trader Joe's bottle of it may be just the one to reach for.

The ready-to-drink cocktail is sold in a four-serving size bottle and clocks in at just under $10, making effortless espresso martinis not only convenient but fairly affordable. With the vodka and espresso already in the bottle, along with a little vanilla to round it all out, all you need to do is simply pour it in a glass and get to sipping. You may want to take it a little slow though — it packs a punch at 20% ABV.

Trader Joe's premixed martini has garnered enthusiasts, with some Redditors calling it amazing and mentioning that it's a definite upgrade over a canned product the retailer sold in the past. And while one user on Reddit mentioned that it was a touch too sweet, others on TikTok said it was just right. With mostly positive reviews, the only downsides of the product appear to be that it's a limited edition and not available in states where liquor isn't permitted in grocery stores.