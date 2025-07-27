Whip Up Espresso Martinis With This Beloved Trader Joe's Product
With both caffeine and booziness — often in the form of vodka and coffee liqueur — the espresso martini is a double buzz in a glass, making it an ideal way to kick off an evening or to finish off a meal. While it's certainly simple enough to shake up the popular cocktail using a recipe at home, it's even easier to pick up a premade version, and Trader Joe's bottle of it may be just the one to reach for.
The ready-to-drink cocktail is sold in a four-serving size bottle and clocks in at just under $10, making effortless espresso martinis not only convenient but fairly affordable. With the vodka and espresso already in the bottle, along with a little vanilla to round it all out, all you need to do is simply pour it in a glass and get to sipping. You may want to take it a little slow though — it packs a punch at 20% ABV.
Trader Joe's premixed martini has garnered enthusiasts, with some Redditors calling it amazing and mentioning that it's a definite upgrade over a canned product the retailer sold in the past. And while one user on Reddit mentioned that it was a touch too sweet, others on TikTok said it was just right. With mostly positive reviews, the only downsides of the product appear to be that it's a limited edition and not available in states where liquor isn't permitted in grocery stores.
Jazzing up and pairing Trader Joe's bottled espresso martini
Of course, the primary reason for purchasing a premade cocktail is to make it convenient to serve. But a few simple tricks can also elevate the bottled beverage. First, if you're looking to up the coffee flavor, or just preserve the boldness for the duration of the drink, try chilling it with coffee ice cubes. You can also create a creamier concoction by shaking it with coffee creamer or coconut milk. And for a boozy-yet-creamy addition, pour in a little Bailey's Irish Cream. Finally, if you're lucky enough to get your hands on it in the fall, give the martini a seasonal twist with a bit of pumpkin puree or a sprinkle of cinnamon.
While you can easily enjoy an espresso martini all on its own, it's also perfect for pairing with desserts that include chocolate, fruit, or caramel. Or, pour it over ice cream for an amped-up affogato. And if savory snacks are what you're serving, Trader Joe's even recommends trying it with a cheese plate. Opt for expert recommendations for cheeses that complement coffee, like aged Gouda, mascarpone, and Brie. Just make sure you aerate the drink somehow — either in a cocktail shaker or with a milk frother for a truly creamy and smooth experience.